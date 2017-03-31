LIVE COVERAGE: Key Rocky river smashes 1991 record

The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton approaching the 6M mark in an expected flood that will peak around 8.5 metres

WHAT WE KNOW:

Three of the four major rivers feeding the Fitzroy are having major flooding or expecting it.

The Dawson River is expecting moderate flooding

Major flooding in the Mackenzie River at Tartrus is about to beat the 1991 record

BREAKING: 1.58pm:

A MAJOR flood in a key river that feeds the Fitzroy has smashed the 1991 record.

The Mackenzie River at Tartrus is currently at 18.24m, smashing the previous record of 18.1.

A "major flood" is 15m, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

UPDATE: 12.16pm:

BUREAU of Meteorology river height gauges reveal a key river that runs into the Fitzroy River is about to hit a record flood level.

The Mackenzie River at Tartrus smashed the 1954 record of 17.48m in 1991 when it hit 18.1m.

The latest BoM warning predicts it will reach 18.11m. It has just exceeded 18m today.

APPROACHING RECORD: The Mackenzie River at Tartrus has almost hit record heights.

The 1991 flood was Rockhampton third biggest flood, peaking at 9.3m in Rockhampton, just behind the 1954 flood of 9.4m.

Figures weren't recorded at the Tartrus gauge in 1918, Rockhampton biggest ever flood of 10.11m.

RECORDS: Flood levels at key points of Fitzroy Rivers. The flood level for the Mackenzie River at Tartrus is expected to beat the 1991 record.

UPDATE: 12pm:

THE main peak in the Fitzroy system is now in the Mackenzie River at Tarturs, which has almost hit record levels.

The water will continue to move downstream next week, with the Fitzroy River at Yaamba expected to exceed moderate flood level, 12m, on Monday.

The river is likely to reach major flood level, 15m, overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

In Rockhampton, the Fitzroy River is set to exceed moderate flood level, 12m, during Wednesday and may reach the major flood level of 8.5m during Saturday.

The Morning Bulletin is monitoring river levels in the Mackenzie River at Tarturs and the Fitzroy River at Riverslea.

The Riverslea level is of particular importance, as the Rockhampton peak is generally one third of the peak at Riverslea.

It generally takes two to three days for the water to peak in Rockhampton after peaking in Riverslea.

Fitzroy River at Riverslea:

Mackenzie River at Tartrus

7.30AM: ROCKHAMPTON CBD workers will be forced to find alternative car parking, with the Fitzroy River inundating the riverside car parks in Victoria Pde ahead of a predicted 8.5m peak next week.

The latest advice from the Bureau of Meteorology, as at 5.15am, is that the main flood peak in the Fitzroy system is between Pink Lagoon and Yatton, moving downstream over the week.

Fitzroy River flood 31/03/17 at 7am: The Fitzroy River is rapidly rising ahead of an expected peak of 8.5m next week.

There's been no significant rainfall overnight, a welcome respite from Cyclone Debbie's drenching falls.

The Fitzroy River at Yaamba is expected to remain around the minor flood level of 9m over the next few days.

Rises are predicted over the weekend, with moderate flooding from Monday.

The same situation is likely to unfold in Rockhampton, with moderate flooding to develop during Tuesday and Wednesday.

Peak predictions will be provided by the bureau as peaks are reached upstream, but Rockhampton Regional Council has issues warnings for an 8.5m flood.

In Rockhampton, the river is expected to remain below minor flood level, 7m, over the weekend.

Flood heights in the Fitzroy catchment as at 5.15am Friday, March 31. Bureau of Meteorology

Moderate flooding is predicted for the Dawson River, while moderate flooding is peaking in the Don River at Rannes and in Callide Dreek at Goovigen with waters now falling.

Major flooding is expected for the Connors and Isaac Rivers, but there is "very limited data" on this due to station and communication failures.

Major flood levels are occurring downstream on the Isaac River at Yatton, with major flooding to continue well into next week.

Significant major flooding is also occuring along the Mackenzie River, with 17.76m at Tartrus and rising.

This is approaching a record level of 18.19m recorded in 1958.

The Mackenzie River is likely to reach 18m Friday afternoon, 3m above the major flood level of 15m.