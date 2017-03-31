30°
Critical Alert

LIVE COVERAGE: Key Rocky river smashes 1991 record

Michelle Gately
| 31st Mar 2017 7:38 AM Updated: 2:00 PM
The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton approaching the 6M mark in an expected flood that will peak around 8.5 metres
The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton approaching the 6M mark in an expected flood that will peak around 8.5 metres Chris Ison ROK310317cflood1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • Three of the four major rivers feeding the Fitzroy are having major flooding or expecting it. 
  • The Dawson River is expecting moderate flooding
  • Major flooding in the Mackenzie River at Tartrus is about to beat the 1991 record

BREAKING: 1.58pm: 

A MAJOR flood in a key river that feeds the Fitzroy has smashed the 1991 record.

The Mackenzie River at Tartrus is currently at 18.24m, smashing the previous record of 18.1.

A "major flood" is 15m, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

More to come

UPDATE: 12.16pm: 

BUREAU of Meteorology river height gauges reveal a key river that runs into the Fitzroy River is about to hit a record flood level.

The Mackenzie River at Tartrus smashed the 1954 record of 17.48m in 1991 when it hit 18.1m.

The latest BoM warning predicts it will reach 18.11m. It has just exceeded 18m today.  

>>Rolling coverage: Disaster response 'activates' as BOM warns Rocky will flood

APPROACHING RECORD: The Mackenzie River at Tartrus has almost hit record heights.
APPROACHING RECORD: The Mackenzie River at Tartrus has almost hit record heights.

The 1991 flood was Rockhampton third biggest flood, peaking at 9.3m in Rockhampton, just behind the 1954 flood of 9.4m.

Figures weren't recorded at the Tartrus gauge in 1918, Rockhampton biggest ever flood of 10.11m.

More to come

 

RECORDS: Flood levels at key points of Fitzroy Rivers. The flood level for the Mackenzie River at Tartrus is expected to beat the 1991 record.
RECORDS: Flood levels at key points of Fitzroy Rivers. The flood level for the Mackenzie River at Tartrus is expected to beat the 1991 record.

 

UPDATE: 12pm:

THE main peak in the Fitzroy system is now in the Mackenzie River at Tarturs, which has almost hit record levels.

The water will continue to move downstream next week, with the Fitzroy River at Yaamba expected to exceed moderate flood level, 12m, on Monday.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The river is likely to reach major flood level, 15m, overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

In Rockhampton, the Fitzroy River is set to exceed moderate flood level, 12m, during Wednesday and may reach the major flood level of 8.5m during Saturday.

The Morning Bulletin is monitoring river levels in the Mackenzie River at Tarturs and the Fitzroy River at Riverslea.

The Riverslea level is of particular importance, as the Rockhampton peak is generally one third of the peak at Riverslea.

It generally takes two to three days for the water to peak in Rockhampton after peaking in Riverslea.

Keep up to date with our live graphs, which will be updated every two hours.

NOTE: We update these charts each two hours. They were last updated at 12pm. 

Fitzroy River at Riverslea: 

Mackenzie River at Tartrus

7.30AM: ROCKHAMPTON CBD workers will be forced to find alternative car parking, with the Fitzroy River inundating the riverside car parks in Victoria Pde ahead of a predicted 8.5m peak next week.

The latest advice from the Bureau of Meteorology, as at 5.15am, is that the main flood peak in the Fitzroy system is between Pink Lagoon and Yatton, moving downstream over the week.

 

There's been no significant rainfall overnight, a welcome respite from Cyclone Debbie's drenching falls.

The Fitzroy River at Yaamba is expected to remain around the minor flood level of 9m over the next few days.

Rises are predicted over the weekend, with moderate flooding from Monday.

The same situation is likely to unfold in Rockhampton, with moderate flooding to develop during Tuesday and Wednesday.

Peak predictions will be provided by the bureau as peaks are reached upstream, but Rockhampton Regional Council has issues warnings for an 8.5m flood.

In Rockhampton, the river is expected to remain below minor flood level, 7m, over the weekend.

 

Flood heights in the Fitzroy catchment as at 5.15am Friday, March 31.
Flood heights in the Fitzroy catchment as at 5.15am Friday, March 31. Bureau of Meteorology

BE PREPARED: See the full list of streets expected to go under as the Fitzroy floods next week.

Moderate flooding is predicted for the Dawson River, while moderate flooding is peaking in the Don River at Rannes and in Callide Dreek at Goovigen with waters now falling.

Major flooding is expected for the Connors and Isaac Rivers, but there is "very limited data" on this due to station and communication failures.

Major flood levels are occurring downstream on the Isaac River at Yatton, with major flooding to continue well into next week.

Significant major flooding is also occuring along the Mackenzie River, with 17.76m at Tartrus and rising.

This is approaching a record level of 18.19m recorded in 1958.

The Mackenzie River is likely to reach 18m Friday afternoon, 3m above the major flood level of 15m.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  fitzroy flood fitzroy river flood rockhampton wildweather

'Biggest flood ever': Rocky has no idea what is coming: grazier

'Biggest flood ever': Rocky has no idea what is coming:...

"ROCKHAMPTON has no idea what it is in for."

Rocky woman, 76, held against will in horror home invasion

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

Police allege man, 22, was behind terrifying attack

LIVE COVERAGE: Key Rocky river smashes 1991 record

The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton approaching the 6M mark in an expected flood that will peak around 8.5 metres

The latest advice and river heights from the Bureau of Meteorology.

86 Rockhampton streets to go under water in 'major flood'

A Depot Hill resident helps his neighbour move goods including a plasma TV out of a Wood Street house expected to be inundated as the Fitzroy River passes the 8.1 Meter mark in Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK301210-flood-c7

FLOODS maps reveal a stunning 86 Rockhampton streets to go under.

Local Partners

GKI Hideaway comes out on top after wild weather

Debbie huffed and she puffed, but she couldn't blow this resort down

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Dam release doesn't impact Jambin residents

SAFETY TEST: SunWater conducted a controlled release from Callide Dam on Wednesday.

After a night of worry, the excess water left homes unscathed

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Darker take on colourful teen heroes

Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin and Becky G in Power Rangers.

OUR movie reviewer gets nostalgic for the 90s with Power Rangers.

A HOME THAT HAS IT ALL!!

193 Auton & Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

3 3 5 $469,000 NEG

Freedom, serenity, escape, tranquility, paradise are the words to describe this magnificent piece of real estate. Located on a 2.47acre's of private land with a...

BREATHTAKING VIEWS. OWN YOUR OWN PARADISE.

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $455,000

Move straight into this beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This home...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

Instructions Couldn’t be Clearer – Sell!

7 Florence Circuit, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Step inside this superb property and instantly see and feel the quality that sets this home apart from the rest. Natural light flows through the rooms to give a...

Priced to Sell with Shed &amp; Pool!

5 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 3 5 $669,000

Expansive 453m2 of comfortable living in Lammermoor with spectacular Sea Views. Built for family living and entertaining you will be impressed with what is on...

Well Presented 3 Bedroom Norman Gardens Unit

1/32 Bulman Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $250,000

This low maintenance brick and colour bond 3 bedroom unit is neat and tidy and features a fenced back yard and lockable car accommodation. All traffic and wet...

$349,000! ITS GOT THE LOT!!! POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $349,000 ...

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

Affordable First Home or Great Investment

21 Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Look at the price of this low set home in Norman Gardens! With fantastic street appeal, and a solid brick construction. Features include: 3 good sized bedrooms...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $559,000negoti...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!