Will Massimo Luongo make the difference against Jordan?
Soccer

Socceroos kick off Asian Cup title defence

by David Hall
6th Jan 2019 4:44 PM

By his own admission Graham Arnold is getting goosebumps as he prepares for his shot at Asian Cup redemption.

Arnold will lead Australia into the tournament for the second time on Sunday when the Socceroos begin their title defence against Jordan in the United Arab Emirates city of Al Ain.

The 2007 Asian Cup was largely a disaster for the rookie coach as his side exited in the quarter-finals to Japan.

Over a decade later, Arnold is back, and he's expecting a much different outcome for both him and the team starting with an emphatic opening display against the Jordanians.

"These boys are ready," Arnold said.

"I'm expecting a great performance and a great scoreline."

Australia enter the tournament without injured trio Aaron Mooy, Daniel Arzani and Martin Boyle while experienced winger Mathew Leckie is unlikely to feature in any of the group stage matches as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

It's also Australia's first tournament in over a decade without the presence of either record goalscorer Tim Cahill and midfield general Mile Jedinak. Arnold is viewing those absences as an opportunity for Australia's new generation of players including rising stars such as Awer Mabil, Andrew Nabbout and Chris Ikonomidis to show their talent to the world.

"I get goosebumps now thinking about it because it's like we've got some great players," Arnold said.

