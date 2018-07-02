Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler.
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler.
Rugby League

NSW Blues team: Prior axed, debutant on bench

by Joe McDonough
2nd Jul 2018 9:24 AM

BRAD Fittler has axed Matt Prior and named a third starting prop for this State of Origin series.

Paul Vaughan is promoted to a starting spot and Tariq Sims comes onto the bench as Prior goes out of the side.

Captain Boyd Cordner has been named in the backrow but will need to prove his fitness.

Ryan James is on standby should Cordner pull out.

NSW BLUES TEAM

1 James Tedesco

2 Tom Trbojevic

3 Latrell Mitchell

4 James Roberts

5 Josh Addo-Carr

6 James Maloney

7 Nathan Cleary

8 David Klemmer

9 Damien Cook

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Boyd Cordner (c)

12 Tyson Frizell

13 Jack de Belin

14 Tariq Sims

15 Jake Trbojevic

16 Angus Crichton

17 Tyrone Peachey

18 Ryan James

19 Luke Keary

20 Matt Prior

Related Items

Show More
nsw blues state of origin 2018

Top Stories

    Youth Cancer centre answers call for regional Queenslanders

    premium_icon Youth Cancer centre answers call for regional Queenslanders

    News It's somewhere 26-year-old Frazer Baker would have loved to escape to

    Have your say in Rocky's stadium plan

    Have your say in Rocky's stadium plan

    News $150,000 study to upgrade Browne Park gathers pace

    Coal ‘king’ again as prices surge

    premium_icon Coal ‘king’ again as prices surge

    News Eye-watering price surge will resuscitate fortunes of Adani megamine

    Yacht rescued after being stranded in rough conditions

    Yacht rescued after being stranded in rough conditions

    News Brisbane vessel left floating off GKI overnight

    Local Partners