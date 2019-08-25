Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

LIVE NOW: Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v City Cyclones

by David Wood
25th Aug 2019 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Join us Sunday for our exclusive livestream of the NT Strike League grand final from 3pm (AEST). But first watch the livestream of the Hobart Hurricanes v City Cyclones here from 11am

You can watch the action here.

To watch the game, simply clicking on the play button in the video player above.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

Darwin is on Australian Central Standard Time which is half an hour behind Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

All of the games will be available to watch on replay.

cricket grand final livestream strike league t20

Top Stories

    What turned me against a drug rehab centre in Riverside

    premium_icon What turned me against a drug rehab centre in Riverside

    News The resident of the suburb had been sitting on the fence over the controversial issue until the attacks came

    Globe-trotting docs join CQ's high-performing surgery team

    premium_icon Globe-trotting docs join CQ's high-performing surgery team

    News How CQ Health is meeting the challenge of attracting top specialists

    Mayor's Desk: Word of Rocky's SmartHub spreads

    premium_icon Mayor's Desk: Word of Rocky's SmartHub spreads

    Council News 90 jobs are currently being supported by the booming SmartHub.

    Rescue helicopter flies to aid man after he flies off horse

    premium_icon Rescue helicopter flies to aid man after he flies off horse

    Health RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north west of Rocky.