Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

LIVE: T20 Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v Desert Blaze

24th Aug 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Watch the Hobart Hurricanes in action against the Desert Blaze livestreamed from T20 Strike League in Darwin.

The Hurricanes have swept all before them winning all their matches, can they keep their unbeaten record intact?

CLICK ON THE VIDEO ARROW ABOVE TO START THE LIVE ACTION

The league holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League this year.

The Hurricanes have former Test cricketer Alex Doolan, rising fast bowler Riley Meredith and all-rounders Keegan Oates and Simon Milenko in their ranks.

More Stories

cricket desert blaze hobart hurricanes strike league t20

Top Stories

    Wrenching day at Gracemere salesyards for hardworking women

    premium_icon Wrenching day at Gracemere salesyards for hardworking women

    News 'They're not forecasting rain until February and, if it doesn't come then, the rest might have to go.'

    Yeppoon business gets the blues after overnight break in

    premium_icon Yeppoon business gets the blues after overnight break in

    Crime Do you recognise these juvenile offenders caught in the act on CCTV?

    Weekend clashes to decide first teams into grand finals

    premium_icon Weekend clashes to decide first teams into grand finals

    AFL Yeppoon take on Panthers in senior men's semi

    IT'S ON! Norths, Yeppoon primed for grand final

    premium_icon IT'S ON! Norths, Yeppoon primed for grand final

    Rugby League Stage set for epic showdown in A-grade decider