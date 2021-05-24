LIVE: Titans Schools League feast of football

The Titans Schools League enters a feast of football, nine games in two days, when another three matches are livestreamed today at www.couriermail.com.au and the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Games featuring Aquinas College v Marymount (Year 11 Div 1 boys) and Keebra Park SHS v Marymount (girls year 11-12 and year 9-10) will feature today. The fixtures were washed out nine days ago when a storm lashed the Gold Coast.

Subscribe to also view six matches each Wednesday live thanks to Pest Build Legals, while also enjoying the replays of the games and also unlocking access to the best News sites around Australia.

RELATED LINKS

WATCH ROUND 1 REPLAYS

ROUND 2 REPLAYS

ROUND 4 REPLAYS

Another six matches will then be played on Wednesday at Marsden SHS and the Nerang Roosters ground.

The finals are around the corner and teams will be jockeying for a place at the top of their respective ladders in the remaining games.

Titans Schools League between Keebra Park v Mabel Park. Picture Glenn Hampson

The current points table, finals’ contenders

Year 11-12 Div 1 boys: Keebra Park SHS 8, Marsden SHS 6, Marymount College 4, Aquinas College 4

Year 11-12 Div 1 girls: Marsden SHS 6, Ipswich SHS 4, Keebra Park SHS 2, Mabel Park SHS 2, Beenleigh SHS 2

Year 9-10 Div 1 boys: Marsden SHS (black) 6, Keebra Park SHS 5, Coombabah SHS 5, Marsden SHS (maroon) 3

Year 9-10 Div 1 girls: Ipswich SHS 6, Keebra Park SHS 6, Marsden SHS 2, Mabel Park SHS 2, Stretton College 2

Year 7-8 Div 1 boys: Marsden SHS (black) 4, Marsden SHS (maroon) 4, Keebra Park SHS 3 (yellow), Keebra Park SHS 2 (blue), Trinity College 2, Marymount College 2

Year 7-8 Div 1 girls: Marsden SHS 8, Mabel Park SHS 4, Keebra Park SHS 4, Ipswich SHS 4

RELATED LINKS

CHISHOLM CATHOLIC COLLEGE PRIMED FOR LIVESTREAM DEBUT

BEENLEIGH SHS: OPPORTUNITIES OPEN IN THE TITANS SCHOOL LEAGUE

GIRL POWER REIGNS IN TITANS SCHOOLS LEAGUE

LIVE STEAM SCHEDULE

TODAY, MAY 24

4pm: (Year 11-12 Div 1 boys)

Aquinas College v Marymount

5pm: (Year 9-10 Div 1 girls)

Keebra Park SHS v Marymount

6pm: (Year 11-12 Div 1 girls)

Keebra Park SHs v Marymount

Marsden’s Mackenzie Baty enjoying the game. Picture Glenn Hampson

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

From Marsden SHS

2.50pm: Year 7/8 Div 1 girls

Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

3:40pm: Year 9-10 Div 1 girls

Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

4:40pm: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

From Nerang Roosters

5pm: Year 11-12 Div 2 Boys

Miami SHS v Men of Business

6pm: Year 9/10 Div 1 boys

Coombabah SHS v St Michael’s College

7pm: Year 11/12 Div 1 boys

Coombabah SHS v St Michael’s College

Originally published as LIVE: Titans Schools League feast of football