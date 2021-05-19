Six matches from Round 5 of the Titans Schools League will be livestreamed this afternoon at The Courier-Mail and Gold Coast Bulletin websites.

MABEL PARK SHS v MARSDEN SHS

Year 7-8 Div 1 (in progress)

There was a try-saving tackle early when Mabel winger Chyal Pulewalsch came in off her wing to prevent Marsden SHS centre Namoe Gesa from scoring.

Mabel Park SHS forwards Meie Misa Nameie and Rangimaria Hurae troubled Marsden early, but it was Marsden who scored first through No.13 Dakota Brady Heaslop.

A kick ahead saw Mili use her spread to pressure the opposition, resulting in Mili scooping up the ball and passing to the supporting Brady Heaslop.Mabel Park SHS’s forward power game was challenging, and the team was almost rewarded when Tupoutua King was stopped just short of the line.

Marsden SHS looked slightly more dangerous with the ball as dummy half Grace Fangupou and five-eight Lilli Lewis handled the ball creatively, but the Mabel Park fullback Tiahna Kanawi was threatening.

Mabel Park SHS’s Tupoutua King on the charge. Picture Glenn Hampson

The Nerang Roosters will be the venue for the Gold Coast games featuring Coombabah SHS, Men of Business and Marymount from 5pm.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

2.50PM: Year 7-8 girls

Marsden SHS v Mabel Park SHS

3:40 PM: Year 9-10 girls

Marsden SHS v Mabel Park

4:40 PM: Year 11-12 girls

Marsden SHS v Mabel Park

5:00 PM: Year 7-8 boys

Coombabah SHS v Marymount

6:00 PM: Year 9-10 boys

Men of Business v Marymount

7:00 PM: Year 11-12

Coombabah v Marymount

Originally published as LIVE: Titans Schools League – Marsden v Mabel Park