LIVE: Titans Schools League – Marsden v Mabel Park
Six matches from Round 5 of the Titans Schools League will be livestreamed this afternoon at The Courier-Mail and Gold Coast Bulletin websites.
MABEL PARK SHS v MARSDEN SHS
Year 7-8 Div 1 (in progress)
There was a try-saving tackle early when Mabel winger Chyal Pulewalsch came in off her wing to prevent Marsden SHS centre Namoe Gesa from scoring.
Mabel Park SHS forwards Meie Misa Nameie and Rangimaria Hurae troubled Marsden early, but it was Marsden who scored first through No.13 Dakota Brady Heaslop.
A kick ahead saw Mili use her spread to pressure the opposition, resulting in Mili scooping up the ball and passing to the supporting Brady Heaslop.Mabel Park SHS’s forward power game was challenging, and the team was almost rewarded when Tupoutua King was stopped just short of the line.
Marsden SHS looked slightly more dangerous with the ball as dummy half Grace Fangupou and five-eight Lilli Lewis handled the ball creatively, but the Mabel Park fullback Tiahna Kanawi was threatening.
The Nerang Roosters will be the venue for the Gold Coast games featuring Coombabah SHS, Men of Business and Marymount from 5pm.
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
2.50PM: Year 7-8 girls
Marsden SHS v Mabel Park SHS
3:40 PM: Year 9-10 girls
Marsden SHS v Mabel Park
4:40 PM: Year 11-12 girls
Marsden SHS v Mabel Park
5:00 PM: Year 7-8 boys
Coombabah SHS v Marymount
6:00 PM: Year 9-10 boys
Men of Business v Marymount
7:00 PM: Year 11-12
Coombabah v Marymount
