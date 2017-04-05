LIVE VIDEO: Peak hour standstill on Rocky’s horror flood roads

OF all of Rockhampton's traffic woes, some roads are causing authorities and motorists more headaches than others.

Derby St and Gladstone Road are also at a standstill.

Chaos erupted on Upper Dawson Road as oversized vehicles were banned and one vehicle almost hit power lines. But traffic controllers are trying to maintain the traffic flow on the Bruce Hwy diversion.

TRAFFIC JAM: Google maps reveal the extent of the traffic jam on Rocky streets. Green means fast and red means slow.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads scrambled to prepare the road for heavy vehicles days before the flood hit, despite The Morning Bulletin pressing the department for years on their plan for the next flood.

We will bring you LIVE updates and video on how the notorious road is coping at peak hour.