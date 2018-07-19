Liverpool agree record-breaking fee to solve goalkeeper crisis

LIVERPOOL have completed the signing of Alisson Becker for a fee of £67 million (AU$118 million), subject to the Roma goalkeeper passing a medical, according to Sky in Italy.

The 25-year-old travelled to England on a private jet on Wednesday evening and will undergo a medical with the Reds in the next few days.

Sky in Italy understands the Brazil international has already agreed personal terms and will sign a five-year deal at Anfield.

Alisson is set to become the most expensive goalkeeper in history, with Liverpool surpassing the £34.7 million (AU$61 million) fee Manchester City paid for Ederson in 2017.

Alisson will become Jurgen Klopp's fourth signing of the summer, joining fellow new arrivals Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri at Anfield.

Alisson and Thiago Silva of Brazil.

Reds fans can take a deep sigh of relief, as the deal is a massive step in the right direction when it comes to solving their goalkeeper crisis.

Loris Karius' vital mistakes in the Champions League final immediately put him in the firing line, and his clangers in previous seasons didn't help his cause either.

As for Simon Mignolet, he's been far from convincing during his time in Merseyside, with Reds fans constantly unhappy with the goalkeeper situation at the club.

Loris Karius of Liverpool breaks down in tears after defeat in the UEFA Champions League final.

So the introduction of the fresh-faced Brazil international, who featured at the World Cup in Russia, would be warmly greeted by Reds fans.

Alisson made 49 appearances for Roma last season and was part of the side that suffered a 7-6 aggregate defeat to Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

This article originally appeared on Sky Sports.