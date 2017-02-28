Hannah Cook's children 'changed forever' after mum's death

DISAPPEARED: Police are calling for public assistance in the search for a missing mum.

THE LIVES of Hannah Cook's two small children "are changed forever" as they move from the home they shared with their mum to their maternal grandma's.

The children, aged four and six, are in need of "professional counselling" after the body of their 25-year-old mum was found in bushland 46km south-west of Gladstone according to friend Dianne Clark.

STRUGGLE: Dianne Clark has shared an update on the family's heart wrenching struggle on a Go Fund Me page. Image: Go Fund Me.

MS Clark who has shared the heart wrenching update on the Calliope family's struggle on a GoFundMe page set up for the two children and their grandma, Beverley.

"After her tragic death, single mother Hannah Cook's two young children aged 4 and 6, are now in the care of their grandmother Beverley," the Go Fund Me post reads.

"Beverley now has her life on hold while grieving for her daughter and caring for her much loved grandchildren."

The post, written on Saturday night, said Beverley has been lugged with a "financial burden she was unprepared for" with all the costs of raising two young children, such as education, medical appointments, and much, much more.

"With the responsibility of giving her unconditional love to these two precious angels, come the financial burden she was unprepared for," the Go Fund Me post reads.

PUBLIC HELP: The family of mum Hannah Cook need financial assistance during a tough time.

But almost $1000 has already poured in in the hours since the Go Fund Me page went live.

Only two of the ten people who donated left a comment, with one posting "fly high little angel! RIP," and another posting, "so sad".

Ms Cook's death has sent shockwaves through the region, with the women's team of Calliope Roosters Rugby League Club, of which Ms Cook was a member, holding a minute silence before yesterday's match.

Ms Clark said donations would be "immediately" pay for professional counselling for Ms Cook's two young children.

During Tuesday's search for Ms Cook, Sergeant Wayne Butch said her family were worried when she didn't pick one of her young children up from school.

A desperate 26-hour search followed as police worked to find Ms Cook, who was last spotted dropping off her child at 9am on Monday morning. Police reported there were no suspicious circumstances after finding her body.

"Funds will be made immediately available to assist the children with professional counselling which the children require," Ms Clark said.

"Let's help ease the financial burden so this loving grandmother can concentrate on providing the emotional and physical love that these children need.

"Lives are now forever changed for this family."

To donate, click here.

THE SEARCH | AS IT HAPPENED