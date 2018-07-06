Livestock agent CQLX sale price increase

Livestock agent Gary Wendt said prices increased by at least 20c at this week's CQLX sales.

THE rain wasn't enough to keep bidders and auctioneers away from Gracemere's CQLX Saleyards this morning.

Crowds poured out to the saleyards to bid on some of the region's finest quality cattle stock.

Gracemere livestock agent, Gary Wendt, was busy getting his clients the "best results” he could.

"Compared to last week's sales, it's a lot stronger today,” he said.

"Last week it was stronger than the week before but only marginally... this week is much stronger.”

He said Friday's sales showcased "better quality yarding” than seen in recent sales, with prices up to 20 cents throughout most picks.

"The fatter cattle for kill are getting short now and the weaner stock, we're still bringing them off,” he said.

"It will be supply and demand with them and how they go with prices too.

"With this weather around, it will make it good for prices.

"The grass grows and they can put them in the paddock. But if the grass doesn't grow, they get rid of them and can't replace them.”

Mr Wendt, said a lot of people are currently having to destock their cattle because of the drought throughout Central Queensland areas.

However, with current rainfall picking up around the Capricornia region, he said there is potential for supply to pick back up again.

That will require a lot more rain though, and far wider spread falls.

"The prices might drop if it keeps raining,” he said.

"It will be supply and demand... more supply will be less money.”