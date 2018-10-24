Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Livestock killed in early morning crash
Livestock killed in early morning crash FILE
News

Livestock killed in highway truck crash

Sarah Barnham
by
24th Oct 2018 9:37 AM

QUEENSLAND police are at the scene of a truck collision where several cows have been killed and injured.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash occurred just after 7am on the Dawson Hwy near Calliope, 20km from Biloela and 4km for the Callide Boundary Hill bypass.

The spokeswoman said six cows were injured in the crash and an unknown amount killed.

The truck driver was not injured and the vehicle remains on the road.

The spokeswoman said motorists were making their way around the crash.

crash dawson highway emergency gladstone highway traffic
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    premium_icon Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    Property VACANCY rates tighten to lowest range for first time in six years

    Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    premium_icon Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    News IN a council first, it proposed new legislation as part of contract

    CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    premium_icon CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    Business 'I am 72 years old... I don't know how much longer I can keep going'

    Horses allegedly castrated without pain relief

    premium_icon Horses allegedly castrated without pain relief

    Crime Hinterland stable hand facing charges of animal cruelty

    Local Partners