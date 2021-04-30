Livestock leaders partake in workshop to share their story

A group of leaders from the livestock industry met in Rockhampton this week for a two-day workshop to learn skills on sharing their story.

The Livestock Collective hosted the program in partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia at The Empire’s conference rooms.

Event coordinator Milly Nolan said the purpose of the program was to” fill the void of information and share the real authentic stories from all along the livestock and agricultural supply chain”.

“Empowering the whole supply chain to have the confidence and skills to share their story as well,” Ms Nolan said.

“That can be on social media, in the media and just in everyday conversations at the dinner table.

“Our vision is for everyone to have a shared connection and understanding of agriculture.

“It’s not about giving people lots of facts, it’s about connecting with them and finding out what they want to know.”

This was part of a series of workshops that have been held around the country, after previous events in WA, SA, NSW, VIC and NT.

It is the second time it has come to Queensland and there was a massive interest from people in Central Queensland.

The 16 attendees at the Rockhampton workshop came from varying backgrounds.

“This is a really diverse group, a 30 year age range, people from all along the supply chain, producers, people working in technology, industry leaders, people working in live export, feedlotters,” Ms Nolan said.

The first day focused on social media and content creation.

“How to leverage different platforms to forge a really compelling future for agriculture and to share that story,” she said.

“Little tips and tricks on how to get the best content that we can use and how that is going to be perceived by people outside of the agriculture industry.”

On the second day on Friday they learnt about shared values communication.

“Going through the very basics of listen, ask, listen, ask and then share, building that connection and knowing what your values, trying to connect with them and build their trust,” Ms Nolan said.

Among the students was Ryan Olive, of Raglan Station, Raglan.

He got involved to learn more about telling his personal story.

“There is a lot of negative media attention the ag industry gets in general and it’s just good to put a positive side and the true things that happen,” he said.

The Olive family is hosting a property tour next week and Beef and this program will help Mr Olive share their story.

Mr Olive is a third generation Brahman breeder.

His family runs a Brahman breeding operation, breeding seed stock cattle which is sold to the northern parts of Australia, North Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

They have also recently become a registered premises for live export and a registered feedlot.

“What’s next is getting all of the system and processes right and making sure we have that down pact and looking for the efficiencies,” Mr Olive said.

Coming away from the workshops, Mr Olive said he learnt a lot about branding, key messaging and content.

“I think with social media, everything happens very quickly now, the stories that do come out whether they are good or bad, spread very quickly,” he said.

“One thing I do see as a big thing for the future for the agricultural industry is being able to tell our story and associate our story for that product or brand.”