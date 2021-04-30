Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Livestock Collective Leaders program in action.
The Livestock Collective Leaders program in action.
News

Livestock leaders partake in workshop to share their story

Vanessa Jarrett
30th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A group of leaders from the livestock industry met in Rockhampton this week for a two-day workshop to learn skills on sharing their story.

The Livestock Collective hosted the program in partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia at The Empire’s conference rooms.

Event coordinator Milly Nolan said the purpose of the program was to” fill the void of information and share the real authentic stories from all along the livestock and agricultural supply chain”.

“Empowering the whole supply chain to have the confidence and skills to share their story as well,” Ms Nolan said.

“That can be on social media, in the media and just in everyday conversations at the dinner table.

“Our vision is for everyone to have a shared connection and understanding of agriculture.

“It’s not about giving people lots of facts, it’s about connecting with them and finding out what they want to know.”

This was part of a series of workshops that have been held around the country, after previous events in WA, SA, NSW, VIC and NT.

It is the second time it has come to Queensland and there was a massive interest from people in Central Queensland.

The 16 attendees at the Rockhampton workshop came from varying backgrounds.

“This is a really diverse group, a 30 year age range, people from all along the supply chain, producers, people working in technology, industry leaders, people working in live export, feedlotters,” Ms Nolan said.

The first day focused on social media and content creation.

“How to leverage different platforms to forge a really compelling future for agriculture and to share that story,” she said.

“Little tips and tricks on how to get the best content that we can use and how that is going to be perceived by people outside of the agriculture industry.”

On the second day on Friday they learnt about shared values communication.

“Going through the very basics of listen, ask, listen, ask and then share, building that connection and knowing what your values, trying to connect with them and build their trust,” Ms Nolan said.

Among the students was Ryan Olive, of Raglan Station, Raglan.

He got involved to learn more about telling his personal story.

“There is a lot of negative media attention the ag industry gets in general and it’s just good to put a positive side and the true things that happen,” he said.

The Olive family is hosting a property tour next week and Beef and this program will help Mr Olive share their story.

Mr Olive is a third generation Brahman breeder.

His family runs a Brahman breeding operation, breeding seed stock cattle which is sold to the northern parts of Australia, North Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

They have also recently become a registered premises for live export and a registered feedlot.

“What’s next is getting all of the system and processes right and making sure we have that down pact and looking for the efficiencies,” Mr Olive said.

Coming away from the workshops, Mr Olive said he learnt a lot about branding, key messaging and content.

“I think with social media, everything happens very quickly now, the stories that do come out whether they are good or bad, spread very quickly,” he said.

“One thing I do see as a big thing for the future for the agricultural industry is being able to tell our story and associate our story for that product or brand.”

beef australia 2021 livestock collective tmbrural
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: One lane of highway still blocked after rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: One lane of highway still blocked after rollover

        Breaking The driver was uninjured and did not require transport to hospital.

        Baker, Brigginshaw to face off in Browne Park blockbuster

        Premium Content Baker, Brigginshaw to face off in Browne Park blockbuster

        Rugby League Free entry for CQ Capras, Valleys Diehards clash this weekend.

        LIVESTREAM: Rocky reps to watch at HQ Championship

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: Rocky reps to watch at HQ Championship

        Hockey Family ties that will make the tournament a special one for Rockhampton captain...

        $23m worth of cattle to be shown at Beef Australia

        Premium Content $23m worth of cattle to be shown at Beef Australia

        News “The genetics you will see around the next few days will be the best in...