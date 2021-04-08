Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld u16 Boys Northside vs Townsville

by Brayden Heslehurst
8th Apr 2021 6:59 AM | Updated: 7:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Some of Australia's future basketball stars will go head-to-head with a grand final spot up for grabs on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Boys State Championships.

Last year's grand finalists the Northside Wizards and Cairns Marlins, who are both undefeated, look destined to face each other once again in the championship game but both will need to fight their way past quality opponents in the afternoon's semi-finals at Brendale's South Pine Sports Complex.

Northside and Cairns, who are undefeated so far at the tournament, also have to get through their final pool games without a hitch.

Southern Districts Spartans guard Mason Honeyman.
Southern Districts Spartans guard Mason Honeyman.

The Southern Districts Spartans are the other team who are undefeated with a showdown against Cairns in the morning to determine who finishes on top of their pool.

Day three of competition will start with two Division 1 clashes before a Division 3 and Division 4 game with the blockbuster semi-finals to then tip-off at 2pm.

All games from court one at the South Pine Sports Complex will be streamed live.

 

 

BOYS DAY THREE SCHEDULE (April 8)

8am: Boys Div 1 - Northside Wizards v Townsville Heat

9.30am: Boys Div 1 - South West Metro Pirates v Sunshine Coast Rip Black

11am: Boys Div 3 - Logan Thunder Gold v North Gold Coast Seahawks White

12.30pm: Boys Div 4 - RedCity Pride v Moreton Bay Flames

2pm: Boys Div 1 Semi Final - TBA v TBA

3.30pm: Boys Div 1 Semi Final - TBA v TBA

5pm: Boys Div 3 Semi Final - TBA v TBA

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld u16 Boys State Championships Day 3

More Stories

Show More
basketball basketball qld u16 boys state championships livestream sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ railway worker’s PTSD after witnessing horrific scenes

        Premium Content CQ railway worker’s PTSD after witnessing horrific scenes

        News **DISTRESSING CONTENT** He has filed a personal injury lawsuit against Aurizon for more than $4 million.

        Controversy over proposed CQ recycling facility

        Premium Content Controversy over proposed CQ recycling facility

        News Rural residents have banded together over fear that a proposed Central Queensland...

        Report reveals private school received $5.6m in JobKeeper

        Premium Content Report reveals private school received $5.6m in JobKeeper

        Education The school received $17.6 million in student fees and the early learning centre...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Charity begins at home

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Charity begins at home

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.