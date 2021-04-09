WATCH: Basketball Qld u16 Girls State Championships finals

The coach of the undefeated defending champion Mackay Meteorettes says his team "won't back down" as they look to win back-to-back titles in the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Girls State Championships grand final.

Mackay, who beat the star-studded Gold Coast Waves to win the 2020 gold medal, will face the other dominant team in the age group in the Logan Thunder in the decider at Auchenflower Stadium.

The Meteorettes have four players returning from the last year's successful campaign, including coach Ross Jensen, beat the South West Metro Pirates in Thursday's semi-final to keep their hopes of an undefeated season alive.

Mackay’s Monique Bobongie. Picture: Renae Droop

Monique Bobongie has been in stellar form for Mackay, helping lead her team past the Pirates with 33 points, including 16 in the second quarter, but the athletic guard has also received support from teammates such as Claire Fraser along the way.

And just like last year, the Meteorettes have a huge challenge in front of them to win another gold as they take on Logan, who were undefeated this season before a surprise loss to Cairns in the last pool game on Thursday.

Thunder guard Vahayliah Seumanutafa. Picture: Renae Droop

However, the Thunder responded with a dominant second half to comfortably beat rivals, the Gold Coast Waves, in the grand final qualifier.

With promising prospects such as guard duo Prasayus Notoa and Vahayliah Seumanutafa as well as their big front line led by Georgia Bethem and Sharni Reisinger, Logan's depth is one of their biggest strengths.

But Jensen said his Meteorettes were ready for another big game.

Mackay coach Ross Jensen. Picture: Renae Droop

"We are yet to string four quarters together, we were pushed by Gold Coast in the morning but we finished strong," he said.

"We got off to a slow start against Pirates who took the game to us and we were probably a bit nervous and missed opportunities that we should've made.

"The girls are pushing through some adversity and coming up with enough to get it done.

"They're excited, about tomorrow's game. We have four returning from last year's championship winning team and know what it takes, they will give it all they have, that's I'm sure of.

"Monique Bobongie has shown a little of what she's capable of and helped us along. But all year we've had others step up, to remain undefeated for the season.

"It'll be a tough match up against a well-coached team. I think we match up well for a little association against the well put together Logan Force team.

"We will come to play and give it our best shot. Maybe the fairytale continues, we will have to be beaten and won't back down."

Logan Coach Char Notoa. Picture: Renae Droop

Logan coach Char Notoa said she was pleased with the way her team bounced back after their first loss of the season.

"Today the girls had an upset by not executing on the boards to be honest we were flat on the front foot which was upsetting for them," she said.

"However the girls had their second wind and came strong in the semi finals by finding out form in our transition offence

"They are relaxed ready to out on a show for our supporters and fans. Mackay will be a good game and we are looking forward to a great game

"It's almost deja vu from two years ago playing Mackay. If we are able to work hard defensively we will play well.

"It's all comes down to who wants the gold more."

All games from court one at Auchenflower Stadium, including the Division 1 grand final and bronze medal playoff as well as the Division 2 grand final, will be streamed live in this story.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REPLAYS

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

GIRLS DAY THREE STREAM SCHEDULE

8am: Girls Div 3 - Northside Wizards 2 v Logan Thunder Blue

9.30am: Girls Div 3 - Southern Districts Trojans Black v Moreton Bay Fire

11am: Girls Div 2 Grand Final - Southern Districts Titans v Sunshine Coast Phoenix

12.30pm: Girls Div 1 Bronze Medal Match - Gold Coast Waves v South West Metro Pirates Purple

2.15pm: Girls Div 1 Grand Final - Mackay Meteorettes v Logan Thunder

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld u16 Girls State Championships finals