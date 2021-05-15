Menu
QSL Basketball Top 5 Plays from Round 3
Sport

LIVESTREAM: GC Rollers v SD Spartans Basketball Qld QSL1

Brayden Heslehurst
13th May 2021 10:32 AM
The season is finally here!

After COVID cancelled last year’s competitions, Basketball Queensland’s elite leagues are back and The Courier-Mail will be covering a game of the week for the QSL1 all year.

The schedule tips-off with two powerhouses of basketball in the state going head-to-head as the Gold Coast Rollers hosting the Southern Districts Spartans at Carrara Stadium.

Both teams, who have featured in the finals of the state’s second-tier competition in the past, will be looking to start their season off the right way as the Spartans try and ruin Gold Coast’s home opener.

The day of action will start at 11am with the women’s game followed by the men at 1pm.

The livestream will be available in this story.

