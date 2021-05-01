Menu
Leigh Thomas (right) celebrates her goal for Gold Coast against Tweed on day 2. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Sport

LIVESTREAM: Hockey Queensland Championship finals

Andrew Dawson
3rd May 2021 12:00 AM
Hockey Queensland Championship grand final day has arrived, with both grand finals and play-offs to be livestreamed today by www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News Corp affiliates.

Action starts from 8.30am with the 5-6th play-off between Sunshine Coast v Tweed (women) and the 9th play-off between Gladstone v Toowoomba 2 (women).

In the women’s decider Gold Coast will play Brisbane (2.10pm), while the men’s grand final will be decided between Brisbane and Toowoomba 1 (12.45pm).

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

8.30am, field 1 women 9th play-off: Gladstone v Toowoomba 2

8.30am, field 2 women 5-6 play-off: Sunshine Coast v Tweed

9.55am, field 1 men 5-6 play-off: Gold Coast v Fraser Coast

9.55am, field 2 men 7-8 play-off: Ipswich v Toowoomba 2

11.20am, field 1 women 3-4 play-off: Ipswich v Toowoomba 1

11.20am, field 2 men 3-4 play-off: Townsville v Rockhampton

12.45pm, field 1 men GRAND FINAL Toowoomba 1 v Brisbane

12.45pm, field 2 men 9-10 play-off: Mackay v Sunshine Coast

2.10pm, field 1 women GRAND FINAL: Gold Coast v Brisbane

2.10pm, field 2 women 7-8 play-off: Townsville v TBA

