Livestream: Hockey U18 Australian Champs - day 5

13th Apr 2021 7:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Hockey Australian U18s National Championships is getting to the business end and there's still so much to play for.

Livestream all the action from day 5 in Launcestion - the final pool matches ahead of Thursday classification day and Friday's medal play-offs.

 

TUESDAY APRIL 13 - SCHEDULE (All times AEDT)

GIRLS (ABOVE)

  • 8:30am Pool A QLD v VIC DEV
  • 10:30am Pool A WA v NSWS
  • 12:30pm TAS v NT
  • 2:20pm Pool B NSWB v SA
  • 4:30pm Pool B ACT v VIC

 

BOYS (BELOW)

  • 9:30am Pool A QLD v NT
  • 11:30am Pool A TAS v VIC
  • 1:30pm NSWB v SA
  • 3:30pm Pool B WA v VIC DEV
  • 5:30pm Pool B ACT v NSWS

 

 

 

DAY 4 REPLAYS

DAY 3 REPLAYS

DAY 2 REPLAYS

DAY 1 REPLAYS

 

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, New South Wales S, Western Australia, Victoria Development, Tasmania

Pool B: New South Wales B, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, Northern Territory

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales B

Pool B: Western Australia, New South Wales S, ACT, Victoria Development, South Australia

 

Originally published as Livestream: Hockey U18 Australian Champs - day 5

hockey livestream under 18s

