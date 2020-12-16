Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gruesome threats of violence towards a woman have allegedly been shared in a livestreamed horror show, a court has heard.
Gruesome threats of violence towards a woman have allegedly been shared in a livestreamed horror show, a court has heard.
Crime

Online horror: ’I’ll cut her head off, send it to her mum’

by Kara Sonter
16th Dec 2020 5:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture man has livestreamed his threats of gruesome violence on his partner, a court has heard.

Forty-two-year-old Clinton Lloyd Hippi appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court via video link from custody today in a bid to obtain bail.

The court heard Hippi - who had previously been jailed for eight months for another offence - had allegedly livestreamed his shocking threats against a woman on social media on December 12.

The footage allegedly included Hippi wielding a machete and making callous threats.

"I'll cut her head off and send it to her mother, the c***," he allegedly said.

Hippi, who faces several charges including going armed to cause fear and failing to dispose of a syringe was refused bail.

He will appear in court again on January 19.

More local news:

School children "recruited by drug trafficker"

Deception Bay Aldi worker punched in the face

"F-buddies": Local dance teacher on sexual assault charges

Originally published as Livestream horror: 'I'll cut her head off, send it to her mum'

court crime threats violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cap Coast featured in fashion designer’s latest collection

        Premium Content Cap Coast featured in fashion designer’s latest collection

        Fashion & Beauty The collection was launched at Brisbane Fashion Week in November.

        Still CQ’s favourite dance teacher after 46 years

        Premium Content Still CQ’s favourite dance teacher after 46 years

        Entertainment Morning Bulletin readers voted for their favourite out of more than a dozen local...

        Tap turned on to fill $2.5M man-made lake at Barcaldine

        Premium Content Tap turned on to fill $2.5M man-made lake at Barcaldine

        Travel The project completion has come at an opportune time as more Australians are forced...

        REVEALED: Dynamic upgrades to Mt Archer summit

        Premium Content REVEALED: Dynamic upgrades to Mt Archer summit

        News The latest upgrades to the facilities at Mt Archer’s summit will have both locals...