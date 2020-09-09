Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

LIVESTREAM: DeVere Cup- Forest Lake v Alexandra Hills

by Andrew Dawson, Nic Darveniza
9th Sep 2020 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Langer Cup grand final day has arrived, with matches to be livestreamed via couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News affiliates.

The Langer Cup between Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and Keebra Park SHS will be livestreamed along with the Walters Cup, Gee Cup and DeVere Cup deciders.

 

TODAY'S GRAND FINALS

1.30pm: DeVere Cup

Forest Lake SHS v Alexandra Hills SHS

2.45pm: Gee Cup

Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS

4pm: Walters Cup

Marsden SHS v PBC SHS

5.15pm: Langer Cup

PBC SHS v Keebra Park SHS

 

RELATED LINKS

LANGER CUP TEAM OF THE YEAR

PLAYERS TO WATCH IN ALL FOUR GRAND FINALS

KLESE HAAS - ELIGIBLE FOR QUEENSLAND

WATCH LIVE: AARON PAYNE CUP GRAND FINAL

 

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Langer Cup & Walters Cup Grand Final day

More Stories

langer cup langer cup livestreaming rugby sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They may have just woken a sleeping giant’

        Premium Content ‘They may have just woken a sleeping giant’

        Sport TCC, St Brendan’s coaches talk about who will win today's Aaron Payne Cup grand final.

        • 9th Sep 2020 11:26 AM
        Slow progress on reopening Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns

        Premium Content Slow progress on reopening Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns

        Destinations Council would like to see it open as a world class tourist attraction

        Training in the blood of this new generation

        Premium Content Training in the blood of this new generation

        Horses All but one race on the card was won by sons of former Rockhampton or CQ...

        COURT LIST: Full house in Rockhampton Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT LIST: Full house in Rockhampton Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of names for court today, Wednesday September 9