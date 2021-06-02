LIVESTREAM LANGER TROPHY: Starts today
LIVESTREAM LANGER TROPHY: Round 1 starts today incorporating News Corp’s biggest Queensland junior sport livestream deal.
Round 1, to be livestreamed by www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News’ affiliates, will feature:
3.40pm: Langer St Mary’s College v Wavell SHS, St Mary’s
4.30pm: Langer Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS, Runaway Bay RLFC
5.30pm: Langer Ipswich v PBC, North Ipswich
5.30pm: Langer Marsden v Keebra Park Marsden SHS, Marsden
But Langer Trophy and Payne Cup fixures are only part of the 2021 deal, and for the first time Walters Cup (Year 10) and reserves games will be livestreamed leading up to Langer Trophy games.
Subscribe here to watch 150 livestreamed elite schoolboy league games while also unlocking access to Australia’s best news site. Enjoylivestreaming of Langer Trophy and Payne Cup competitions, along with Langer and Payne reserves and
Walters Cup action.
RELATED LINKS
LANGER TROPHY ROUND 1 TEAMS, SEASON DRAW
ARMCHAIR GUIDE TO QLD’S BEST SCHOOLBOYS
QLD UNDER 15, UNDER 18 STATE TEAMS NAMED
ROUND 1
Walters Cup (Brandon Park)
2pm: Forest Lake SHS v Wavell SHS
Langer Cup (St Mary’s Toowoomba)
3.40pm: St Mary’s v Wavell SHS
WATCH HERE
Ipswich SHS v PBC SHS (Ipswich)
Langer reserves:
3.30pm: Ipswich v PBC
Walters Cup
4.30pm: Ipswich v PBC
Langer Cup
5.30pm: Ipswich v PBC
WATCH HERE
Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS (Marsden)
Langer reserves:
3.30pm: Marsden v Keebra
Walters Cup
4.30pm: Marsden v Keebra
Langer Cup
5.30pm: Marsden v Keebra
Coombabah v Mabel Park/Redcliffe (Runaway Bay)
Walters Cup
3.30pm: Coombabah v Redcliffe SHS
Langer Cup:
4.30pm: Coombabah v Mabel Park
RELATED LINKS
LANGER TROPHY’S SUPER 8 SET TO SHINE
PLAYERS TO WATCH IN SEASON 2021
Round two will be played next Tuesday due to State of Origin, and will feature more blockbusters.
Wavell SHS v Coombabah SHS
Mabel Park SHS v Keebra Park SHS
St Marys SHS v PBC SHS
Ipswich SHS v Marsden SHS
Originally published as LIVESTREAM LANGER TROPHY: Starts today