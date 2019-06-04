Livestream opens up opportunities for league talent

RARING TO GO: Rockhampton Grammar School First XIII co-captain Cane Comiskey and assistant coach Glen Minto are primed for tonight's Aaron Payne Cup clash with The Cathedral College.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Glen Minto never played in the Aaron Payne Cup but he has savoured victory in the premier schoolboys competition as assistant coach of St Brendan's First XIII.

Minto worked alongside Brendan's long-serving coach Terry Hansen from 2009 to 2016 before making the move to Rockhampton Grammar School in 2017.

He has now teamed up with Rod Peckett to help mastermind success for Grammar's First XIII, which tonight takes on The Cathedral College in Round 4 of the Cup at Browne Park.

The Morning Bulletin and Queensland School Sport Rugby League have partnered to start livestreaming both the Allan Langer Cup in the south-east and the Aaron Payne Cup in Central Queensland from News Corporation's news websites from Townsville to the Gold Coast.

The first games will be livestreamed today when St Patrick's College Mackay play Ignatius Park College (Ignatius, Townsville, noon) and Rockhampton Grammar take on TCC (Browne Park, Rockhampton, 6.30pm).

Mackay State High School has defaulted to Kirwan State High School.

Minto said the exciting initiative would provide an opportunity for the region's talent to be seen by a wider audience and possibly be identified by Intrust Super Cup or NRL clubs.

"It's great exposure for the players and it's also good for player managers who tune in and watch livestreams," he said.

"Some kids can find themselves getting contracted purely by having good games in competitions like this.

"The Aaron Payne Cup is one of the strongest competitions in Queensland and our local teams are right up there with some of the best teams outside of Brisbane."

Minto said the livestream would also allow players' family and friends to watch from afar.

"Schools like Grammar, Brendan's and TCC have a lot of boarders who play rugby league," he said. "This gives their families and friends who can't get to the games the chance to still see them."

Minto said while Grammar remained win-less in the Cup, he was pleased with how the squad was shaping up.

"We expect a tough game against TCC, they're a tough side, but we're just focused on improving in those areas where we need to," he said

"What we'll be hoping to do is match them for longer periods than we have been able to do in the first couple of rounds of the competition."

