LIVESTREAM: Rocky reps to watch at HQ Championship

Ashley Hennegan will captain the Rockhampton men’s team at this weekend’s Hockey Queensland Championships in Toowoomba.

The Rockhampton men will be gunning for glory in the Hockey Queensland Championships in Toowoomba this weekend.

The three-day event, which starts on Saturday, has attracted a total of 19 men’s and women’s teams from across the state.

Games will be livestreamed on this website, starting from 8am Saturday, 9am Sunday and 7.30am Monday.

The Rockhampton men are in a pool alongside Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba 2, Fraser Coast and Toowoomba 1.

They open their campaign against the Fraser Coast at 10.50am Saturday, with that game one of more than 30 being livestreamed.

They will be led by former Queensland Blades player Ashley Hennegan, who is among a number of Rockhampton players in the line-up now based in Brisbane.

HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP LIVESTREAM: Players to Watch

It will be significant for the 30-year-old, whose brothers Kaleb and Brock Christensen are also in the team.

“This will be my first time playing alongside Brock in a rep team so it’s great to have that opportunity,” he said.

Brock Christensen, pictured playing for Capricornia at last year’s Queensland secondary schoolboys championships.

“I’ve watched him and Kaleb grow up playing hockey and being able to play with them now is something pretty special.”

Rockhampton has had limited preparation for this weekend’s championships but Hennegan is confident they have the personnel to be a serious contender for the title.

“With the team we’ve got, I’m very confident of finishing top two in our pool,” he said.

“But we know we’ve got to keep our heads down and do what we need to do to get there.”

A number of Rockhampton women are lining up with Gladstone this weekend, with the combined outfit coached by Lisa Morgan.

Morgan said Rockhampton’s Aleesha Spyve would be a key figure.

Gladstone play the Gold Coast in their opening game at 12.15pm Saturday.

Tweed Border and Ipswich are the other teams in their pool.

Players at the tournament are vying for selection in Queensland Country teams to compete at the national championships in Western Australia in August.

Tom Madden, pictured playing for Pine Rivers St Andrews in Brisbane, will be a key figure for Rockhampton this weekend. Photo: Andrew Blanchard, Pine Rivers Press

Rockhampton players to watch

Ashley Hennegan, back/midfield: Former Queensland Blades player whose experience will be invaluable in leading the team and guiding his teammates on the park. An excellent tackler, he will be the backbone of the team’s defence.

Tom Madden, back/midfield: Rockhampton junior who is a mainstay in the first division Brisbane comp. A solid defender who reads the game really well.

Cooper Johnson, striker: Rockhampton A-grade player who will be the team’s main weapon in attack. Very quick off the mark and can score a goal if given an opportunity.

Douglas Buckley, midfield: Rockhampton A-grader who did a mountain of work for Rockhampton in the recent Zone Carnival. Very long reach and a great eye for picking up any loose balls.

How the CQ teams line-up

Rockhampton men: Barnard Luke, Ashley Hennegan, Cooper Johnson, Sean McDonald, Douglas Buckley, Harrison Johns, Luke Brighton, Elliott Dale, Nathan Moffat, Tom Smith, Jason Hullick, Brock Christensen, Darcy Milner, Kaleb Christensen, Regan Weatherhead, Tom Madden.

Gladstone women: Courtney Moffat, Carys Creighton, Kate Evans, Megan Groves, Ainsley Graham, Tracey Dieters, Aleesha Spyve, Jessica Moffatt, Abbey Lowry, Amy Moffat, Tyla Wicks, Ebonee Moffat, Brooke Hansen, Rachel Groves.