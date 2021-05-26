LIVESTREAM: Round 6 of the Titans Schools League

LILY Prendergast's sporting pedigree means the Marymount College rake is tailor-made for her role as an on-field playmaker and leader.

The Year 12 student with a background in both rugby and Aussie rules has set the tone at training since October last year, three days a week, preparing for Marymount's Titans Schools League title tilt and subsequent Confraternity Shield campaign.

Prendergast, 17, started her school sporting journey in Year 10, joining Marymount's rugby and rugby league teams and immediately embracing the physicality of the two codes.

"I had a few experiences with AFL when I was younger and I loved the contact of it the whole way through," she said. "I don't play AFL any more though, I gave it up to keep playing rugby."

Aussie rules' loss has been rugby league's gain.

Prendergast's strong defensive mindset and kicking game have made her a valuable No.9 for Marymount.

"My kicking is all right, though I'm probably more defensive. I played as a fullback when I played AFL," she said.

Following a school sporting year hit hard by cancellations due to Covid-19, Prendergast and her team have a festival of footy to enjoy in the coming months - now with the Titans Schools League and soon the long-awaited return of the Confraternity Shield.

Titans Cup rugby league preview. Leilani Taofinuu, 13 (Marsden), Lily Prendergast, 17 (Marymount College), Aston Bai, 17 (Marymount College), Jack Kelly, 17 (St Michael's College), Jaydah Tofae, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Shaylee Joseph, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Sunny Gerrard, 17 (Keebra Park SHS), Jack Hudson, 16 (Keebra Park SHS), at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams

"We were devastated we didn't get a go last year but I think that's made everyone more eager this year," she said.

Marymount played Gold Coast rivals Keebra Park in Monday's Titans Schools League catch-up round.

Results and full replays can be found online at www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/sport.

