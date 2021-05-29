LIVESTREAM: SD Spartans v USC Rip Basketball Qld QSL1

The Southern Districts Spartans face a daunting task as they try and take down the undefeated University of Sunshine Coast Rip when they host our Basketball Queensland QSL1 game of the week.

After a bye in the first week of competition, the Rip men’s and women’s teams are flying after two dominant victories over the Toowoomba Mountaineers and Gladstone Port City Power last round.

Natasha Le Bas (left) of SD Spartans QSL1 team. Picture: Kevin Farmer

But they will face a much tougher test when they travel to Rowland Cowan Stadium to take on the Spartans, who have been inconsistent to start the year, on Saturday.

Both games will be livestreamed in this story.

Both Southern Districts teams have won one game after their first three matches with that victory coming against Toowoomba and their losses against competition heavyweights, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Haizyn Mellars (left) of SD Spartans QSL1. Picture: Kevin Farmer

In the men, Bayley Crawford (30 points per game) and Ronnie Twidale (29 points per game) have been on fire for the Rip to start this year but the Sunshine Coast are stacked with talent as Tom Cordwell, Dane Glover and Callum Parsons making their team a real title contender this year.

While the Spartans will be led by point guard Kian Milburn, who currently leads the league in assists with 5.3 per game, as well as big man Jordan Schwalger and athletic wingman Haizyn Mellars.

Rip guard Francis Donders during her time in the QBL.

In the women’s clash, the young Spartans team will need to be on their game against an experienced Rip side boasting former QBL import Francis Donders as well as the likes of talented guard/forward Camryn Hughes.

The women’s game will tip-off at 2pm followed by the men at 4pm.

