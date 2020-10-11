Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The SEQ AFL Footy’s grand final weekend reaches its peak today with another eight deciders to be livestreamed.
The SEQ AFL Footy’s grand final weekend reaches its peak today with another eight deciders to be livestreamed.
AFL

LIVESTREAM: SEQ AFL Footy’s grand finals today

by Andrew Dawson
11th Oct 2020 7:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVESTREAMS FROM FIELD 1 AND FIELD 2

The SEQ AFL Footy's grand final weekend reaches its peak today with another eight deciders to be livestreamed on this website. 

Watch from the first bounce this morning at 8.30am between Morningside and Springwood, then watch the Pumas, Panthers, Sandgate Hawks, Jindalee Jags, Mt Gravatt, Wests Juniors, Wilston Grange, Victoria Point, Redcliffe Calamvale and Beenleigh lock horns in grand finals live from the Yeronga Devils AFC.

Today's grand finals follow a bumper 48 hours of action and caps a record breaking season for AFLQ in terms of junior participation.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SEQ FINALS

 

 

Sunday, Field 2

8.30am: Under 15 girls Morningside v Springwood

10.15am: Under 15 girls Sandgate v Jindalee

Noon: Under 17 girls Mt Gravatt v Wests Juniors

1.45pm: Under 17 girls Wilston Grange v Victoria Point Buzza

 

 

Sunday, Field 1

9am: Under 16 Mt Gravatt White v Morningside Red

10.45am: Under 16 Sandgate v Redcliffe

12.30pm: Beenleigh v Calamvale

2.15pm: Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue

afl livestream

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘BIGGEST FIGHT YET’: World boxing champ visits Rocky

        Premium Content ‘BIGGEST FIGHT YET’: World boxing champ visits Rocky

        Health Jeff Horn shares powerful message to parents as Rockhampton’s bullying crisis spirals out of control.

        Crews attend second North Rocky house fire in 24hrs

        Premium Content Crews attend second North Rocky house fire in 24hrs

        News The blaze reportedly first broke out inside the kitchen.

        Rockhampton in the top 10 destinations these school holidays

        Premium Content Rockhampton in the top 10 destinations these school holidays

        Destinations The top accommodation providers to stay at in the city have also been revealed

        Specialised expo for resource and construction hopefuls

        Premium Content Specialised expo for resource and construction hopefuls

        Careers Over 30 representatives from some industry heavyweights will attend the Rockhampton...