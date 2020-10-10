Menu
19 matches featuring 17 clubs battling it out in the SEQ AFL junior grand finals on Saturday and Sunday.
AFL

WATCH LIVE HERE: SEQ AFL grand finals today (Field 1)

by Andrew Dawson
10th Oct 2020 6:56 AM
Two days, 19 matches, 17 clubs - prepare for SEQ AFL junior grand final action to be livestreamed at The Courier-Mail and our partner websites.

The bumper 48 hours of action starts at 8.30am from Yeronga with the opening bounce between Morningside Black and Sandgate Red in the under 12 grand final on field No.2, while Wilston Grange White clash with Aspley Cleveland at 9am on field No.1.

Then on Sunday, all eight grand finals will again be livestreamed.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FIELD 2 LIVESTREAM

 

SATURDAY FIELD 1 SCHEDULE

9am: Under 14 Wilston Grange White v Aspley Cleveland

10.45: Under 14 Jindalee Blue v Wests Juniors Maroons

12.30pm: Under 14 Narangba v Aspley Trost

2.15pm: Under 14 Springwood v Calamvale

4pm: Under 14 Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue

 

SUNDAY FIELD 1 SCHEDULE

9am: Under 16 Mt Gravatt White v Morningside Red

10.45am: Under 16 Sandgate v Redcliffe

12.30pm: Beenleigh v Calamvale

2.15pm: Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue

