Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BASKETBALL CQ JUNIOR CARNIVAL U16s: Rockhampton's Anjana Perera
BASKETBALL CQ JUNIOR CARNIVAL U16s: Rockhampton's Anjana Perera JANN HOULEY

Buy Now
Basketball

Livestream: State champs U16 basketball to play here

Melanie Plane
by
20th Sep 2020 7:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BEEN short of a bit of sport to watch in these COVID-19 times?

Never fear, The Morning Bulletin and The Observer are here and we're ramping up our livestreaming game.

We continue our foray into the world of community sport tomorrow with coverage of the under-16 Queensland Basketball Championships, being held in South East Queensland from Monday through to the finals on Thursday. 

You'll be able to see Rockhampton and Gladstone players in action in at Southern Districts (Rowland Cowan Stadium) for the U16 girls and in Logan (Cornubia Park Sports Centre & Logan Metro Sports Centre) for the U16 boys. 

Games begin at 8am Monday, with Rockhampton Cyclones taking on Southern Districts Trojans Black in the girls contest Gladstone Power going head-to-head with Southern Districts Titans in the boys competition. 

At 2pm, Gladstone Power take on Gold Coast Waves in the girls competition, but you'll have to wait another day to see the Rockhampton Rockets in action in the boys contest - with that side scheduled to play its first game of the competition at 8am Tuesday. 

Tune in to this website from 8am Monday to catch our talented players in action. 

gladstone power livestream sport queensland basketball rockhampton cyclones rockhampton rockets
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOAT EXPLOSION: Five people, including two kids suffer burns

        Premium Content BOAT EXPLOSION: Five people, including two kids suffer burns

        News Emergency services were called to Rockhampton’s Fitzroy River this morning as the boat was up in flames

        Meth user caught red-handed with pipe, syringe

        Premium Content Meth user caught red-handed with pipe, syringe

        News A MAN busted with a methamphetamines pipe claimed the clear liquid in a syringe was...

        Rocky man killed in highway crash

        Premium Content Rocky man killed in highway crash

        Motoring Preliminary investigations indicate a 4WD was headed north on the highway when it...

        REPLAY: Rocky Hockey’s Div 1 men’s and women’s finals here

        Premium Content REPLAY: Rocky Hockey’s Div 1 men’s and women’s finals here

        Hockey LIVESTREAM: Catch the action from men’s and women’s deciders.