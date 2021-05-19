Menu
Marsden SHS’s Jordis Kelemete. Picture Glenn Hampson
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: Titans Schools League round 5 today

callum dick
Andrew Dawson,
19th May 2021 12:30 AM
Six matches from Round 5 of the Titans Schools League will be livestreamed this afternoon at The Courier-Mail and Gold Coast Bulletin websites.

Livestreaming starts from 2.50pm (7-8 years) with the division 1 local derby between the Marsden SHS and Mabel Park SHS, and continues across the Div 1 year 9-10 and year 11-12 competitions.

Mabel Park SHS’s Tupoutua King on the charge. Picture Glenn Hampson
The Nerang Roosters will be the venue for the Gold Coast games featuring Coombabah SHS, Men of Business and Marymount from 5pm.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

2.50PM: Year 7-8 girls

Marsden SHS v Mabel Park SHS

3:40 PM: Year 9-10 girls

Marsden SHS v Mabel Park

4:40 PM: Year 11-12 girls

Marsden SHS v Mabel Park

5:00 PM: Year 7-8 boys

Coombabah SHS v Marymount

6:00 PM: Year 9-10 boys

Men of Business v Marymount

7:00 PM: Year 11-12

Coombabah v Marymount

