Keebra Park’s Titans Schools CUp Div 1 player Jack Hudson. Picture: Jerad Williams
Sport

LIVESTREAM: Titans Schools League today

callum dick
Andrew Dawson,
5th May 2021 12:30 AM
A powerhouse start to the Titans Schools League has led to a Keebra Park SHS student being snapped up by an NRL club.

Salaso’o Soi, 16, is a powerful Division 1 prop whose has started the Titans School League competition strongly and been signed by South Sydney.

The competition features many Gold Coast Titans contracted players, but other NRL clubs were also seeing the value in the Titans Schools League.

A division 1 player, Soi’s class mates will feature today in Keebra Park SHS Division 2 year 11-12 boys team who play Robina SHS in one of five matches to be livestreamed by the Gold Coast Bulletin and www.couriermail.com.au

Subscribe to view rounds of six matches each Wednesday live, while also enjoying the replays of the games and also unlocking access to the best News sites around Australia.

Coombabah SHS, Aquinas College, PBC SHS, Chisholm Catholic College and Windaroo Valley SHS will also feature in today’s livestream coverage from 5pm. It is all boys coverage today as the girls’ teams have a week off.

Keebra Park SHS head of rugby league Glen Campbell said Soi’s football had ramped up since arriving at the school 18 months ago from Brisbane’s south western suburbs.

Campbell said he had dropped weight and “we have a high opinion of him.’’

Campbell said so impressive had Soi been that he, along with others like Jack Hudson and Zin Zan Kahu, were fighting hard for places in Keebra’s top league side.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

ROUND 3

Year 9-10 Div 2 Boys, Norris Oval

5PM: Chisholm College v Windaroo Valley SHS

Year 11-12 boys

6PM: Chisholm College v Windaroo Valley SHS

Yr 9/10 Div 1 Boys, Nerang

5:30 PM: Coombabah SHS v PBC SHS

Yr 11/12 Div 2 Boys

6:30PM: Robina SHS v Keebra Park (yellow)

Yr 11/12 Div 1 Boys

7:30PM: Coombabah SHS v Aquinas College

