Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

LIVE: AFLQ gala Mountain Creek vs Palm Beach Currumbin

by Andrew Dawson
8th Sep 2020 6:51 AM | Updated: 9:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVE NOW: Mountain Creek SHS senior males vs Palm Beach Currumbin SHS. After this match will be Palm Beach Currumbin SHS vs Helensvale SHS from 10.30am.

The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day will continue today, with senior boys qualifying matches livestreamed.

It is day two of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games were being livestreamed here.

Yesterday, junior girls action saw Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Pacific Pines SHS, Varsity State College and Woodcrest State College teams qualify for their finals.

Following today's game at Yeronga, Coorparoo AFC will host the senior females (Wednesday) and junior boys (Thursday).

Originally published as LIVESTREAM TODAY: AFLQ SEQ gala senior males

More Stories

Show More
afl australia football league queensland invitational gala day livestream seq sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: List of those appearing in Rocky Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT: List of those appearing in Rocky Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list for today, Tuesday September 8

        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the latest headlines here

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the latest headlines here

        News See links to the stories and letters to the editor here.

        Nine-hour angry rampage throughout town

        Premium Content Nine-hour angry rampage throughout town

        News Defence lawyer said his client had very limited education

        LETTERS: Senior citizens ‘left bitterly disappointed’

        Premium Content LETTERS: Senior citizens ‘left bitterly disappointed’

        News HERE are the letters to the editor and cartoonist Harry Bruce’s view.