Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Livestream: Australia U18 Hockey Championships day 6, schedule, fixture
Livestream: Australia U18 Hockey Championships day 6, schedule, fixture
Hockey

Livestream: U18 Australian Hockey Champs – Day 6

15th Apr 2021 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Hockey Australia U18s National Championships are approaching the pointy end of the tournament, with states jostling for a spot in finals.

Livestream all the action from Day 6 - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.

 

U18 SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAY

 

Boys

9:30am VIC v NSWS

11:45am QLD v WA

2pm NSWB v SA

4pm TAS v VIC DEV

6pm NT v ACT

 

Girls

8:30am QLD v NT

10:45am WA v VIC

1pm VIC DEV v ACT

3pm NSWS v SA

5pm TAS v NSWB

 

MORE U18 ACTION:

 

DAY 5 REPLAYS

DAY 4 REPLAYS

DAY 3 REPLAYS

DAY 2 REPLAYS

DAY 1 REPLAYS

 

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, New South Wales S, Western Australia, Victoria Development, Tasmania

Pool B: New South Wales B, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, Northern Territory

 

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales B

Pool B: Western Australia, New South Wales S, ACT, Victoria Development, South Australia

 

Originally published as Livestream: U18 Australian Hockey Champs - Day 6

More Stories

hockey livestream sport u18 australian hockey championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Premium Content Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Music The iconic Australian musician will share stories from the road and play songs from his vast catalogue which spans almost a quarter of a century.

        LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Premium Content LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Premium Content Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Crime A woman busted doing 40km/hr over the speed limit with a blood alcohol-content...

        New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Premium Content New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Crime A New Zealand man who carried out a fuel drive off in Queensland gave a War and...