Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Eleven teams are taking part in the Queensland open women’s softball championships being played in Rockhampton. Photo: Jann Houley
Eleven teams are taking part in the Queensland open women’s softball championships being played in Rockhampton. Photo: Jann Houley
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch Qld open women’s softball finals action

Pam McKay
17th Oct 2020 10:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE winners will be decided on Sunday, the third day of the Queensland open women’s softball championships in Rockhampton.

Eleven teams from across the state have been taking part in the championships, being played at Kele Park.

All games played on Diamond 1 are being livestreamed on this website (see schedule below).

The competing teams are: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B.

Livestream schedule

Sunday (Diamond 1)

8am: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2

10:30am: Loser Game 3 v Winner Game 4

1pm: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 5

More Stories

livestreaming rockhampton's kele park softball queensland open women state championships softball rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Offenders attempt to ‘hotwire’ cars at North Rocky business

        Premium Content Offenders attempt to ‘hotwire’ cars at North Rocky business

        Crime Two vehicles were entered unlawfully at a business in Berserker.

        Two people injured in after-dark rollover

        Premium Content Two people injured in after-dark rollover

        News The single-vehicle reportedly rolled on the Landsborough Hwy, near Longreach.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        CQUni calls for candidates to back TAFE Centre of Excellence

        Premium Content CQUni calls for candidates to back TAFE Centre of Excellence

        News CQUniversity called for Rocky’s election candidates to throw their support behind...