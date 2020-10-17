LIVESTREAM: Watch Qld open women’s softball finals action

Eleven teams are taking part in the Queensland open women’s softball championships being played in Rockhampton. Photo: Jann Houley

THE winners will be decided on Sunday, the third day of the Queensland open women’s softball championships in Rockhampton.

Eleven teams from across the state have been taking part in the championships, being played at Kele Park.

All games played on Diamond 1 are being livestreamed on this website (see schedule below).

The competing teams are: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B.

Livestream schedule

Sunday (Diamond 1)

8am: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2

10:30am: Loser Game 3 v Winner Game 4

1pm: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 5