LIVESTREAM: Watch Rocky grand finals on this website

The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

IT IS finals time for Rockhampton Softball and Rockhampton Hockey competitions this weekend.

You can catch the action live on The Morning Bulletin website, with the open men’s softball final and the Division 1 men’s and women’s hockey finals to be livestreamed on Saturday.

The first game will be the softball decider between Frenchville Bushrangers and Bluebirds Blackhawks at noon.

The Rockhampton Hockey Association’s 2020 Cup Division 1 women’s final between Park Avenue Brothers and Frenchville Rovers is at 4.15pm.

That will be followed by the Division 1 men’s final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers at 6pm.

Check The Morning Bulletin website on Saturday morning for further livestream details.