LIVESTREAM: Watch Rocky Rockets, Cyclones U16 teams

Action from the Queensland under-16 boys and girls basketball championships will be livestreamed on this website this week. Photo: istock

The Rockhampton Rockets could well spring a few surprises at this week’s state under-16 boys basketball championships in Brisbane, according to coach Jordana Brady.

They are in Division 1 at the tournament, which starts on Tuesday in Brisbane.

You can catch the action, with all games on court one at Brendale’s South Pine Sports Complex being livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website, with the coverage featuring match-ups from all four divisions.

The under-16 girls state championships, featuring the Rockhampton Cyclones, will also be covered, with all games on Auchenflower Stadium’s court one to be livestreamed.

The Rockets open their campaign against heavyweights Northside Wizards, who won the title in 2020 and were victorious in the SQJBC grand final last month.

But Brady knows her players come into the tournament primed and in winning form after going through the CQJBC carnivals undefeated.

“They’ve prepared really well; they’ve definitely been building and are ready to go,” she said.

“It’s a whole other level of competition at the state champs, and we’re playing some really, really tough teams, especially on day one.

“That will be a great challenge for us to see where we’re at and what we need to keep working on for the rest of the week.

“We just have to take it quarter by quarter; we can’t get ahead of ourselves and we can’t get caught up with those big-name southern players.

“People have a tendency to underestimate Rocky and that’s a great opportunity for us to come out and surprise some people and maybe surprise ourselves.”

The Rockets are captained by point guard Logan Rebetzke, who Brady described as the “court general”.

“We’re all really excited,” she said.

“The boys just want to play, and they’re ready to have a good crack.

“We’re excited to see what they can do.”

DAY ONE BOYS LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE (April 6)

8am: Div 4 - Rockhampton Jets v Southern Districts Trojans White

9.30am: Div 4 - Ipswich Energy v Moreton Bay Flames

11am: Div 3 - Bundaberg Bulls v Northside Wizards 3

12.30pm: Div 1 - Northside Wizards v Rockhampton Rockets

2pm: Div 3 - Southern Districts Titans v Mackay Comets

3.30pm: Div 3 - Logan Thunder Gold v Sunshine Coast Phoenix Black

5pm: Div 2 - Ipswich Force v Gladstone Power

DAY ONE GIRLS LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE (April 6)

8am: Div 2 - Brisbane Capitals Silver v Toowoomba Mountaineers

9.30am: Div 3 - Northside Wizards 2 v Logan Thunder Blue

11am: Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Rockhampton Cyclones

12.30pm: Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Sunshine Coast Rip

2pm: Div 2 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Burdekin Wildcats

3.30pm: Div 3 - Brisbane Capitals Bronze v RedCity Pride

5pm: Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Cairns Dolphins