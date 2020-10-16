Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Far North Queensland star Hirari Kurihara is among the talented softballers in action at the Queensland open women’s championships being played in Rockhampton. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Far North Queensland star Hirari Kurihara is among the talented softballers in action at the Queensland open women’s championships being played in Rockhampton. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch state’s top women softballers in action

Pam McKay
16th Oct 2020 1:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE action continues over the weekend at the Queensland open women’s softball championships in Rockhampton.

Eleven teams from across the state are taking part in the championships, being played at Kele Park.

All games played on Diamond 1 are being livestreamed on this website (see schedule below).

The competing teams are: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B.

Livestream schedule

Saturday (Diamond 1)

8am: Redlands v Redcliffe

10am Rockhampton A v Brisbane Red

Noon: Rockhampton A v Redlands

2pm: Brisbane White v Brisbane Red

4pm: Finals Team 3 v Team 6

6pm: Finals Team 1 v Team 2

Sunday (Diamond 1)

8am: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2

10:30am: Loser Game 3 v Winner Game 4

1pm: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 5

brisbane caboolture far north queensland hervey bay ipswich livestreaming mackay redcliffe redlands rockhampton rockhampton's kele park rockhampton softball softball queensland open women state championships
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Burglary of house on The Range, cars broken into

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Burglary of house on The Range, cars broken into

        Crime Police are seeking assistance solving a number of cases in the Rockhampton region.

        LIVE: Softball state titles, Bris Red v Far North Queensland

        Premium Content LIVE: Softball state titles, Bris Red v Far North Queensland

        Softball and Baseball Watch Softball Queensland open women’s championships in Rockhampton live on this...

        Line-up for music festival on Great Keppel Island announced

        Premium Content Line-up for music festival on Great Keppel Island announced

        Music The event will be held next month, kicking off with a talent quest.

        Button has top fancies in features at Rocky’s sellout meet

        Premium Content Button has top fancies in features at Rocky’s sellout meet

        Horses ‘I got the horses up here (from Caloundra) nice and early as it has worked that way...