Livestreaming of the Queensland Water Polo Queensland Premier League continues from the Valley Pool today.
Sport

LIVESTREAM WATER POLO: Queensland Premier League

by Andrew Dawson
25th Oct 2020 7:49 AM
Livestreaming of the Queensland Water Polo Queensland Premier League continues from the Valley Pool today, with another six games accessed here.

Australian players like Knox, Rhys Howden, Abby Andrews, Gabrielle Palm, Alice Williams, Nic Porter and the best of the Queensland Thunder and club talent were competing across six clubs in rounds 3 and 4.

This website will continue livestream the semi-finals on November 8 (Gold Coast Aquatic Centre) and the November 22 grand finals (Valley Pool)

 

LIVESTREAM SUNDAY

Round 3

Premier League Women

10am: Carina Leagues Warriors Merlo Mermaids

11.15am: Barracudas v North Brisbane Polo Bears

12:30pm: Gold Coast v Sunshine Coast

 

Round 4

Premier League Men

1.45pm: Kawana v Barracudas

3pm: Gold Coast v North Brisbane Polo Bears

4.15pm: River City v Carina Leagues Warriors

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SUNDAY:

Qualifying rounds from Valley Pool

November 8

Semi-finals from Gold Coast Aquatic Centre

November 22

Grand final from Valley Pool

