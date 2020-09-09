‘Livid’ star reportedly set to fight back

NRL star Curtis Scott is considering taking action against police after bodycam footage came to light, clearing him of assault charges.

The footage showed Scott was handcuffed while asleep and doing little more than raising his arms at officers while passed out.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Becroft dropped five charges, including two counts of assaulting police and one count of resisting arrest, in the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, bringing to an end a nearly nine-month ordeal for the Canberra Raiders outside back.

Scott, 22, pleaded guilty to two lesser charges but was cleared of the more serious allegations that he had assaulted two police officers after he was found passed out underneath a tree following boozy Australia Day celebrations earlier this year.

The charges were withdrawn after police bodycam footage played to the court showed an unconscious Scott waving his arms at officers as they attempted to rouse him from his slumber at the foot of a fig tree.

But now Scott is reportedly set to take action after being cleared of the charges with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting he'll likely file a formal complaint against the officers.

"He [Scott] is absolutely livid about this," Scott's lawyer Sam Macedone said. "He certainly wants to consider it [taking further action]."

The matter will return to court on Thursday when Scott's lawyers will apply for Scott to be paid costs. They are seeking a six-figure settlement.

Scott is reportedly set to fight back.

Scott won't line up for the Raiders this weekend due to injury. He was given permission by the NRL to exit the Raiders' bubble to attend court.

The police prosecution case collapsed after the clip also showed officers arresting him while he was still passed out.

At no point did the officers tell Scott that he was under arrest before placing him in handcuffs while he was still unconscious.

His barrister Murugan Thangaraj SC told the court that because Mr Scott was not told he was under arrest before he was handcuffed, the rest of the prosecution case could not go ahead.

"There is no power for police to handcuff someone who is not under arrest," Mr Thangaraj said.

"If the police do handcuff someone, then they have been arrested because they have been detained."

Police were called after a SCG Trust security guard found Scott passed out near Driver Avenue - just metres from NRL headquarters.

When police arrived shortly after 2am, they shone a strong torchlight in his face and attempted to wake him by pinching his nose and rubbing his sternum three times.

The footage of Scott passed out shown to the court.

The court was played 72 seconds of police bodycam footage; however, it did not show the entirety of the incident.

Scott was also tasered and pepper sprayed by police during the confrontation; however, that portion of the footage was not played to the court.

The court heard that later on one of the officers stood on Scott's ankle while it was resting on a tree root, causing him to kick out.

"He was clearly acting in self defence," Mr Thangaraj said.

He had at that point also been pepper sprayed with Mr Thangaraj arguing he was already "writhing in tears and pain"

He was then punched in the back several times by a male officer, which Mr Thangaraj said amounted to Scott being assaulted by police.

Asked if he would be asking for the police officers to be charged, Mr Macedone said: "I won't make that comment at this stage, not publicly anyway."

