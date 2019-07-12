Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUPPLIED UNDER CREATIVE COMMONS LICENSEMANDATORY BYLINE
SUPPLIED UNDER CREATIVE COMMONS LICENSEMANDATORY BYLINE Radspunk
Crime

Living alone at 57-year-old leads to using methamphetamines

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
12th Jul 2019 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPRESSED and struggling to move on after leaving the former marital home when the youngest offspring left, a 57-year-old man has turned to using methamphetamine.

William James McLeod pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted McLeod on Denham St just after midnight on June 23 and noticed a small bag of white crystal substance on the passenger seat.

He said McLeod declared it was his meth and he planned to consume.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said McLeod was depressed after moving out of the former marital home - the marriage breaking down six years ago - after the youngest child moved out.

He said he was now living in a government-owned residence and had taken to using drugs.

McLeod was sentenced to six months probation and a conviction was recorded.

methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Read between the lines of the Livingstone budget

    premium_icon Read between the lines of the Livingstone budget

    News Council settles on the 2019-20 budget but what does it mean for you?

    Cop assaulting Cinderella lacks prince in childhood story

    premium_icon Cop assaulting Cinderella lacks prince in childhood story

    Crime She was off her head on meth when she assaulted five police