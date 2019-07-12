Living alone at 57-year-old leads to using methamphetamines

DEPRESSED and struggling to move on after leaving the former marital home when the youngest offspring left, a 57-year-old man has turned to using methamphetamine.

William James McLeod pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted McLeod on Denham St just after midnight on June 23 and noticed a small bag of white crystal substance on the passenger seat.

He said McLeod declared it was his meth and he planned to consume.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said McLeod was depressed after moving out of the former marital home - the marriage breaking down six years ago - after the youngest child moved out.

He said he was now living in a government-owned residence and had taken to using drugs.

McLeod was sentenced to six months probation and a conviction was recorded.