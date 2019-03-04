Living Coral a natural choice for Pantone Color of the Year

Pantone's Color of the Year for 2019 has been described as an animating and life-affirming coral hue.

The Pantone Color of the Year is increasingly appreciated as more than a fashionable colour to employ as a decor highlight, but rather the chosen colour is considered an insight into the collective consciousness of our world. For 2019, the Pantone Color Institute revealed Living Coral as its choice.

This colour is warm, glorious and connects us to the living world of nature. Living Coral is an "animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energises and enlivens with a softer edge,” Pantone explains.

Living Coral does, of course, also bring to mind our most precious coral reef, something dear to Australians as well as anyone else who cares about the health of our planet. This return-to-nature ethos is increasingly present in our daily digital overload via social media.

The warm, life-affirming colour of Living Coral connects us emotionally to the vibrant undersea ecosystems that we all depend upon for life.

Researchers predict more consumers will be embracing their purchasing power by considering a brand's social, political, and environmental commitments before they make a purchase. This means that brands now have an opportunity to connect with people through their actions and by the images and colours that broadcast their ethical commitments.

And Pantone's colour of the year 2019 - Living Coral - is one such colour that can help evoke one of the most pressing issues on consumers' minds - protecting our threatened ecosystems before it's too late.