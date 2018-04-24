Living History: CQ troop's tribute to those who've fallen

REMEMBERING: Members of the 9th Battalion, AIF Living History Unit, parading at the old Archer Street Barracks. David Bell out front with L-R Stephen Bell, Wayne Brown, Paul Johnstone, Chris Withoos, Jacob Withoos, Glen Russell and Wendy Nielsen.

DAVID Bell and the 9th Battalion AIS Living History Unit are keeping the Anzac spirit alive.

They aim to keep the traditions of Anzac Day and those who fought for our country alive, which motivates them each year.

Every Anzac Day, the CQ re-enactment troop provide Catafalques guards for services across the region, and 2018 is no exception.

Dressed as uniformed members of the Australian Army during WWI, the group pays particular attention to their drill with a 303 rifle, which Mr Bell says isn't seen anymore.

Mr Bell said Anzac Day was "one of the two pinnacle days of our year and we train a lot”.

This year, two female members of the group will proudly wear the WWI Australian Army nurses' uniform.

Mr Bell said the group goes to great lengths to replicate uniforms worn in the First World War.

Their unit will provide an escort for the flag party in the Rockhampton march.

The group usually consists of 12 members, however, not all will be able to attend services.

Nine people dressed in a traditional WWI uniform will be present at the Rockhampton march, with seven others in Emu Park.

Mr Bell said the Living History Unit was popular with schools in the region, where they demonstrate to the students what the Anzacs carried with them.

He said the children are given the chance to hold something they might have heard of or seen in a picture.

The 9th Battalion AIS Living History Unit formed in 2011, and are part of the Capricornia and Rockhampton District RSL Auxiliary.