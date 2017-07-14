Rocky street where residents are prisoners in own homes

'UNDER HOUSE ARREST': Randwick Street residents Lorna Smith (left) and Karen Whitdcombe live in fear of a resident in a neighbouring Housing Commision unit.

RESIDENTS in Randwick St say they are prisoners in their own homes.

Karen Whitdcombe and Lorna Smith say they have been living in fear caused by a tenant living in a housing commission unit in the North Rockhampton street.

The two women say the man has been causing trouble for 12 months or so, but every time they contact the Department of Housing and Public Works, their concerns are swept under the rug.

The situation has become so unbearable that Karen won't stay in her house alone at night and both the ladies have forked out money to put up fences to try to deter him from trespassing.

Karen said the whole situation and 12 months of living in fear came to a head on Sunday, July 1, when he tried to break into her house.

"I had every door locked because I am scared being here by myself and I could hear him in the backyard earlier saying 'don't make me come over there'," Karen said.

She thought nothing of it and went back to looking after her two-year-old and and five-year-old grandchildren.

"Then I heard my dogs going ballistic. No one comes in the gate unless we go out. I pulled the vertical blind across and it was him coming through the gate," she said.

"I saw him coming, he had a pair of jeans on, no shirt and something in his hands, so I grabbed my grandchildren and rang triple zero."

The police advised Karen to get to a part of the house where she could secure the children and herself, which was in the bathroom, and to stay on the line.

"He was shaking the whole house, saying 'I know you're f****ing well in there'," Karen said.

"He was out at the door for a couple of minutes before heading down the stairs to wander around under the house.

"The police said to me, 'No matter what you do, don't walk around because, being an older Queenslander, he'll know exactly where you are.'"

Karen said he eventually gave up trying to enter her house and moved on to one of the Housing Commission units, where he also tried to break in.

The police arrived and Karen said he was charged and taken to the watch-house.

"He told the police he was coming to ask for a Band-Aid," she said.

"Luckily I had CCTV.

"I reckon that is what helped me."

Karen thought her time living in fear was over, even if it was just for a couple of days.

But the man was released on bail later that night.

"He jumped the fence, got into Lorna's unit. He ripped the security and main door off," she said.

Karen and Lorna say they both have contacted the Department of Housing and Public Works but have had no luck with trying to have the tenant moved.

"I notified housing every time something happened, by email," Karen said.

"Half the time they never got back to me and now it's just getting out of hand.

"I don't stay here of a night by myself because I am absolutely terrified.

"We own our homes but we are like prisoners in our own homes."

Karen said she had spent $12,000 on hidden dog fences to stop the man from getting friendly with her dogs and was now approved for barb wire fencing around her property.

"Then my boys were a bit worried about me being here by myself, so they put in security cameras," she said.

"There's been nights I've come home from work and I've got to get out of the car to unlatch the gate and just something made me turn around and he's been straight across the road in the gutter, bending down making out he is tying his shoelaces.

"He knows every move us women make.

"So now every night I put a padlock on the gate.

"It's stupid, but we don't feel safe."

A representative for the Department of Housing and Public Works said the department expected all its tenants to act in a manner that befitted a good neighbour.

"All tenants are made aware of our clear expectations of behaviour," the representative said.

"Unfortunately there are occasions when tenants do not meet those expectations.

"The department understands the impact this can have on neighbours and surrounding residents and works with all parties to resolve the issues.

"Local Department of Housing officers have provided timely responses to complaints made by tenants at the Randwick Street complex, as well as those made by residents in surrounding homes.

"The department is actively working to resolve the situation for residents at the Randwick Street complex."

Police have charged a man with trespass in relation to the alleged incident.

He will reappear in court on July 24.