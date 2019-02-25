Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2019 Hyundai Ioniq.
2019 Hyundai Ioniq.
Motoring

Pros and cons of owning an electric vehicle

by Richard Blackburn
25th Feb 2019 4:41 PM

WE'VE had Hyundai's Ioniq in the garage for a couple of months and it has passed the city commute test with flying colours. It's comfortable, quiet, suitably hi-tech and easy to recharge.

But electric cars are typically at their best in the urban crawl rather than beyond city limits, so it was time to put the Ioniq to the "range anxiety" test with a trip from Sydney up to Mum's place in the Blue Mountains.

It wasn't quite retracing the steps of Blaxland, Wentworth and Lawson - the first men to cross the mountains in 1813 - but it was pioneering of sorts.

After all, there was a chance we might not make it back. I'd calculated a round trip of roughly 190km, with a steep climb on the way and steep descent on return. The temperature was tipped to reach 30 degrees and the majority of the journey was via freeway.

On start-up, the Ioniq gave us an estimated range of 235km but previous experience had shown that turning on the aircon on a hot day could sap up to 40km of range.

Turning on the airconditioning can severely reduce an electric car’s range.
Turning on the airconditioning can severely reduce an electric car’s range.

It was enough to get the nerves jangling a little but I figured we could put the car into Eco mode and take the recharging lead to top it up while we visited.

A late change of plans meant a detour through the heart of Sydney, over the Harbour Bridge and up the M2 towards Windsor. It wasn't ideal but it meant more city driving, the Ioniq's strong suit.

It also allowed us to turn off the aircon and open the windows, saving vital range. Critics will say that's cheating but the fresh air kept us surprisingly cool.

We hit the freeway roughly 25km later and fired up the aircon as the outside temperature hit 30 degrees. Accordingly the range dropped by nearly 40km.

After 25km of freeway driving the range was still looking good - 211km without aircon and 173km with it.

There still isn’t much fast charging infastructure in Australia.
There still isn’t much fast charging infastructure in Australia.

By the time we reached Mum's - after a steep climb from Windsor - the range was 128km and the distance travelled 90.5km. All indications were that we'd reach home with about 30km of range, especially as the first part of the journey was downhill, which meant when we lifted off the accelerator, the Ioniq would feed charge back into the battery via its regenerative braking.

Nevertheless, I plugged the car in for an hour, which gave us an extra 11km of range.

I needn't have bothered. On the way down, the range hardly budged for several kilometres.

As we pulled in to the driveway, we had 67km of range, having covered 185km. Take off the 11km of extra charge and we were left with 56km for a total range of 241km. Turns out we could have left the aircon on after all.

Hyundai Ioniq vitals

Price: About $54,000

Warranty/servicing: 5 years/unlimited km, $480 over 3 years

Engine: 88kW/295Nm electric motor

Safety: 5 stars, 7 airbags, AEB, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot alert, lane keep assist, active cruise control

Thirst: 115Wh/km

Spare: None; repair kit

Boot: 350L

cars news electric vehicles hyundai ioniq motoring

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Name of Yeppoon murder accused

    premium_icon REVEALED: Name of Yeppoon murder accused

    Crime THE man accused of murdering a 57-year-old Yeppoon man on Friday was remanded in custody after a mention in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

    • 25th Feb 2019 5:12 PM
    Exhibitions aim to highlight female artists in CQ

    premium_icon Exhibitions aim to highlight female artists in CQ

    Lifestyle Queensland Women's Week will be held during the first week of March

    Hot property: Rockhampton home sells in 24 hours

    premium_icon Hot property: Rockhampton home sells in 24 hours

    Property Find out what suburb has homebuyers in a spending frenzy

    • 25th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
    Local organisation farewell a Fitzroy River expert

    premium_icon Local organisation farewell a Fitzroy River expert

    News River health expert exits role to start a business on the Fitzroy

    • 25th Feb 2019 6:00 PM