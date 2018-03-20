Menu
BLUE LAGOON: Livingstone Council will discuss Yeppoon Lagoon opening hours.
News

Livingstone and Rockhampton council previews for today

Steph Allen
by
20th Mar 2018 8:30 AM

ROCKHAMPTON regional council will sit down tomorrow to discuss a number of matters currently prevalent in the region.

The following topics are just some of those that will be discussed:

  • Children's memorial gardens Neerkol
  • Capricorn Food and Wine Festival
  • Smart technology Rockhampton CBD and riverbank
  • FIH Oceania Cup Bid 2019 - Rockhampton Hockey
  • Public library strategic priorities grant

Livingstone Shire Council will also be meeting tomorrow with the following issues just some of those that will be discussed:

  • Yeppoon lagoon operating hours

The changing of the lagoon's summer and winter operating hours.

  • Get planning spaces funding programme

Financial support for the indoor sporting facility planning project.

  • Heavy vehicle safety productivity program funding

It is proposed to submit a section of Paddys Swamp Road for upgrade as part of a B-double route to the primary production area of western Bungundarra.

  • Development application for a development permit for a material change of use for a medical centre and an office.

Application for a medical centre and office, to be located within proximity to Queen St.

A proposal has also been raised for the conversion of the existing Dwelling house and on-site car parking.

