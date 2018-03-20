Livingstone and Rockhampton council previews for today
ROCKHAMPTON regional council will sit down tomorrow to discuss a number of matters currently prevalent in the region.
The following topics are just some of those that will be discussed:
- Children's memorial gardens Neerkol
- Capricorn Food and Wine Festival
- Smart technology Rockhampton CBD and riverbank
- FIH Oceania Cup Bid 2019 - Rockhampton Hockey
- Public library strategic priorities grant
Livingstone Shire Council will also be meeting tomorrow with the following issues just some of those that will be discussed:
- Yeppoon lagoon operating hours
The changing of the lagoon's summer and winter operating hours.
- Get planning spaces funding programme
Financial support for the indoor sporting facility planning project.
- Heavy vehicle safety productivity program funding
It is proposed to submit a section of Paddys Swamp Road for upgrade as part of a B-double route to the primary production area of western Bungundarra.
- Development application for a development permit for a material change of use for a medical centre and an office.
Application for a medical centre and office, to be located within proximity to Queen St.
A proposal has also been raised for the conversion of the existing Dwelling house and on-site car parking.