Livingstone and Rockhampton council previews for today

ROCKHAMPTON regional council will sit down tomorrow to discuss a number of matters currently prevalent in the region.

The following topics are just some of those that will be discussed:

Children's memorial gardens Neerkol

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival

Smart technology Rockhampton CBD and riverbank

FIH Oceania Cup Bid 2019 - Rockhampton Hockey

Public library strategic priorities grant

Livingstone Shire Council will also be meeting tomorrow with the following issues just some of those that will be discussed:

Yeppoon lagoon operating hours

The changing of the lagoon's summer and winter operating hours.

Get planning spaces funding programme

Financial support for the indoor sporting facility planning project.

Heavy vehicle safety productivity program funding

It is proposed to submit a section of Paddys Swamp Road for upgrade as part of a B-double route to the primary production area of western Bungundarra.

Development application for a development permit for a material change of use for a medical centre and an office.

Application for a medical centre and office, to be located within proximity to Queen St.

A proposal has also been raised for the conversion of the existing Dwelling house and on-site car parking.