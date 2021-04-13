Livingstone announces $300k for Causeway Lake dredging study

A $300,000 feasibility study into the dredging of Causeway Lake has commenced.

Livingstone Shire Council has engaged engineering consultant Bligh Tanner to assist council with the study which is expected to be completed by October 2021.

Mayor Andy Ireland said the study’s objectives were to determine the feasibility of dredging the Causeway Lake in a way that considered life-cycle cost-effectiveness, environmental factors, sustainability and mitigated risks.

“This evaluation is the next step for council to determine the feasibility of dredging the Causeway Lake and inform any future applications for funding,” Cr Ireland said.

No construction works are involved as part of the study and it is only a preliminary planning assessment.

No formal decision has been made at this stage whether or not it is viable to dredge the Causeway Lake.

“Revitalisation of the Causeway Lake Area to optimise recreational use opportunities on the lake and facilitate supportive development along the lake’s north and south shores has long been an interest of council and the community,” Cr Ireland said.

“A number of studies and efforts over the years have consistently identified the lake’s shallowing since the construction of the causeway across the mouth of the basin in the 1930s, to be the primary limiting factor on the lake’s environmental and recreational functions.”

The $300,000 feasibility study for the Causeway Lake Revitalisation Project is funded by the Queensland Government’s Building our Regions program.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said the Causeway continued to be one of the most popular attractions for locals and tourists.

“I have advocated long and hard for this area to be given a boost. Most of us have fished or gone boating in the Causeway and have noted it is in need of dredging,” she said.

“I have spoken to businesses using or based around the lake and they have often said dredging of the lake is a necessary first step towards its revitalisation.

“It’s the next step in a major project to expand recreational activities at Causeway Lake for both residents and visitors in order to reboot tourism in the Shire.”

Council plans to release the study results as soon they become available.