Livingstone appears firm on GKI position

Power and water to Great Keppel Island would be a game changer.

Power and water to Great Keppel Island would be a game changer.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council appears steadfast that its responsibility for maintenance of a water pipeline to Great Keppel Island, once constructed, will stop at the point the structure leaves the mainland.

That position will be cemented on Tuesday if a majority of councillors agree to a recommendation to be tabled by Mayor Andy Ireland.

Cr Ireland wants Livingstone to write to the Queensland Government department which is managing the GKI project, offering the council’s continued support for the development of the island.

But there’s a rather significant “but”.

Cr Ireland wants to “clearly articulate” in the correspondence to the Department of Innovation and Tourism Industry Development, that the council will not be responsible for maintenance of the proposed water supply infrastructure to the island, beyond the shores of Yeppoon.

So where does that leave the project?

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said power and water infrastructure for GKI continued to be a priority for the State Government and she applied the blowtorch to her Federal counterparts.

“This is about jobs in the tourism industry,” she said.

“With power and water infrastructure on the island, this will attract private sector investment and create tourism jobs in Keppel.

“The State Government has done the heavy lifting for two years - it’s time for Scott Morrison and Michelle Landry to show some leadership and kick in some dough.”

Ms Lauga said data had revealed power and water for Great Keppel Island would generate $1.3 billion in private sector investment in the local tourism industry.

“The federal LNP Member for Capricornia asked for a business case, which she now has.

“It’s been more than two years since we first committed $25 million in funding for this vital project.

“Michelle Landry has been ducking and weaving for years.

“Stop playing games and get out the cheque book.”

Ms Landry responded by saying now that the business case for the GKI pipeline had been delivered, she was happy to sit down with the Member for Keppel and see what could be done to see the project go ahead.

“However I find it very concerning that the Member for Keppel has said the Federal Government needs to ‘kick in some dough’ and ‘get out the cheque book’.

“Her comments to date show me they are not looking for a long-term bipartisan partner to deliver this project to benefit locals, they are just looking for an endless stream of money with no questions asked.”

A pipeline to GKI could be multifaceted as it could also deliver power and telecommunications infrastructure.

The CQ community has longed for the re-establishment of a resort on the island and a pipeline would be a major step forward.

The Queensland Government has previously committed to funding the pipeline’s construction, but an estimated total cost has not yet been determined.

Livingstone has already committed significant support to the project.

In January it resolved to direct $1.8m in funding awarded to the council, to detailed planning and design of the pipeline.

The council also signalled its intention to allocate a further $5m in pre-approved funding to construction of the land-based water supply infrastructure.