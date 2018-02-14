Livingstone by-election: Potential candidates put hand up

LIVINGSTONE Shire region is set for a by-election to be held by May 1 after former councillor Graham Scott stood down from the position on February 6.

The vacant seat at the table is expected to be a sought-after place on the council, with potential candidates already showing interest in the position.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said the current line-up of councillors had been a strong force for the Livingstone region and when the time came, he hoped the community would select a candidate who would bring as much as former councillor Graham Scott brought to the table.

"Anyone can stand for election as a councillor provided you are over 18 and an Australian citizen,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Dual citizenship is not an issue in local government, unlike the federal government.

"It does not matter if you are male or female, Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander or born outside Australia.

"You may be a young adult, a person living with a disability, a working person or a retiree.

"Livingstone Shire Council values the contribution that diversity brings to our community and encourages anyone who wants to participate in making decisions and delivering services for the benefit of the community to stand for local government.

"The role of a local government councillor is a demanding one. It requires knowledge of local government legislation, policies and systems, an interest in people and a willingness to invest time and energy in serving the needs and interests of the local community.”

By-election candidate Lou Shipway said while she was sad to see Graham Scott step down from his position, she viewed the by-election as an opportunity for a fresh voice at the council table.

"As an active member of the Livingstone Shire community, I have the opportunity to speak to a lot of people in the shire and get to hear their opinions and thoughts on the direction our council is heading,” Ms Shipway said.

"I am putting my hand up as a candidate to be an advocate for the community and to ensure it is well-represented in all areas. I recognise the importance of this shire building a sustainable future and am keen to be right there on the ground, working for a better future for Livingstone.”

Lou Shipway is throwing her hat in the ring at the upcoming by-election. Trish Bowman

A date for the Livingstone Shire by-election has not yet been nominated.

The candidates who have confirmed they will run in the by-election are Lou Shipway, Pat Eastwood, Heath Henwood and Paul Mitchell.

The Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs is holding an information session at the council chambers on Tuesday, February 20, at 6pm.

Intending candidates are strongly encouraged to attend for more detailed information about becoming a councillor.

To register your attendance, email northern@dilgp.qld.gov.au.

Eligibility requirements to nominate for local government: