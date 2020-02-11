Livingstone candidate brings experience

KEITH Sully has lived on the Capricorn Coast for the better part of 60 years and is well known as the man with extensive knowledge of computers who makes himself available to solve his client’s issues.

As a businessman in the computer and technology industry for the past 24 years, with some financial consultancy and structural steel design experience thrown into the mix, and as a Livingstone resident who loves where he lives, Keith is ready to stand up and be counted as he throws himself into a bid to be chosen as a Councillor in the upcoming March local government elections.

Keith believes Livingstone Shire is delicately poised to continue with its steady growth, improvement and development.

However he believes many areas of our vast shire tend to feel they are neglected, ignored and treated unfairly in comparison to other residents, ratepayers and businesses.

“I believe the balance needs to be restored and that, too many times, personalities have played a key role in decision making and the support or lack thereof regarding various proposals and submissions put to Council,” Keith said.

“Everyone in our shire is as important as any other and needs to not just feel that way but be respectfully treated as such.

“Throughout the span of my life I have honed the ability to listen and get to the bottom of situations and circumstances and that is one of the strengths I would like to bring to the table.

“We need a strong team essence and zeal at the next Council table with the ability to fit in at any level required.

“I am readily accessible and I am ready to devote my time to making our shire the best it can be.”

Keith said the next Council team needed to be made up of people who could work with and support a strong mayor with continued growth and prosperity for our shire but who were also capable of supporting each other if the situation arose.

“As in any good ‘business’ personalities need to get hung on the coat hook and it is business, principles, ethics and morals that are brought to the table,” he said.

“I would like to think that Joe Bloggs (no disrespect intended) from 20 kilometres past Etna Creek would receive the same respect and courtesy as if say Miley Cyrus wanted to build a five-storey mansion somewhere else within the shire.

“We need complete transparency with simple explanations of what Council is doing or trying to achieve.

“I can guarantee the willingness to put in whatever hours and effort are required to address any issue brought to my attention and prepare the best possible submission to hand to the table or another Councillor if it was in their delegated area.

“I have the fortitude to hold my ground and not back down if I believe that what I was proposing or submitting was based on solid ground and backed up with the appropriate evidence.

“While I would gladly be a part of the Council that takes us forward over the next four years and lays the groundwork for those that follow in future elections, my primary concern is that the people of Livingstone Shire look closely and choose wisely so that we are not stalled at this point in time but continue with the growth and development we have seen over the last six years.

“The gaps that have appeared need to be addressed across all the shire.

“We need to be united as a team to find the best results for our region.

“This unity and accord with the right Mayor and Council is what will attract developers and entrepreneurs to our little slice of heaven, the jewel of Queensland.”

FACTBOX

Livingstone Shire Candidates for the 2030 Local Government elections

Candidates so far:

Mayor

Bill Ludwig

Andy Ireland

Lynelle Burns

Councillors

Andrea Friend

Leah Grice

Nigel Hutton

Adam Belot

Pat Eastwood

Rhodes Watson

Glenda Mather

Robson Wovat

Leo Honek

Tanya Lynch

Keith Sully

