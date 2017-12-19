Livingstone Council answers: Where is the parking at Lagoon?

PARKING CONCERNS: A reader questioned parking availability from an artist's impression of the upcoming Yeppoon lagoon precinct.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has outlined the available parking spaces for the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct project following concerns raised on the weekend.

A Morning Bulletin reader questioned the parking issues after the paper published the report on the plans for the lagoon precinct.

The reader expressed her concern for parking availability.

"Where is the parking ... I can only see two dozen spots and the new car park for the CBD ... it is a long way.”

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson has identified the parking spaces which can be used to Lagoon Precinct visitors when the project finishes next year.

The Yeppoon Town Centre has 284 parking spaces, six disabled parks and can fit 20 motorcycles. These parks will be available to visitors to the precinct.

There will be easy pedestrian access from the Town Centre car park to the lagoon precinct.

Parking will be available on John and Queen Sts while off-street parking will be located on the foreshore, opposite and behind the Strand Hotel as well as the corner of Barry and Queen Sts.

Parking provisions will also be located in Lagoon Place, Appleton Park and around the Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

There will also be a passenger set down and small bus drop-off zone adjacent to the precinct on Lagoon Place.

The Livingstone Shire Council office site has capacity for overflow parking on and off street during non- business hours, weekends and after hours, to supplement parking during peak periods.

The facilities at Yeppoon's Lagoon Precinct will be easily accessible with walkway connections to the coastal town's CBD.

It will serve as a hot spot for people to relax and enjoy the views of Keppel Bay and islands.

Stages three to five of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation is a $53 million project jointly funded by the federal and state governments, and Livingstone Shire Council.