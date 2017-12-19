Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Livingstone Council answers: Where is the parking at Lagoon?

PARKING CONCERNS: A reader questioned parking availability from an artist's impression of the upcoming Yeppoon lagoon precinct.
PARKING CONCERNS: A reader questioned parking availability from an artist's impression of the upcoming Yeppoon lagoon precinct. Contributed
Sean Fox
by

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has outlined the available parking spaces for the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct project following concerns raised on the weekend.

A Morning Bulletin reader questioned the parking issues after the paper published the report on the plans for the lagoon precinct.

The reader expressed her concern for parking availability.

"Where is the parking ... I can only see two dozen spots and the new car park for the CBD ... it is a long way.”

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson has identified the parking spaces which can be used to Lagoon Precinct visitors when the project finishes next year.

The Yeppoon Town Centre has 284 parking spaces, six disabled parks and can fit 20 motorcycles. These parks will be available to visitors to the precinct.

There will be easy pedestrian access from the Town Centre car park to the lagoon precinct.

Parking will be available on John and Queen Sts while off-street parking will be located on the foreshore, opposite and behind the Strand Hotel as well as the corner of Barry and Queen Sts.

Parking provisions will also be located in Lagoon Place, Appleton Park and around the Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

There will also be a passenger set down and small bus drop-off zone adjacent to the precinct on Lagoon Place.

The Livingstone Shire Council office site has capacity for overflow parking on and off street during non- business hours, weekends and after hours, to supplement parking during peak periods.

The facilities at Yeppoon's Lagoon Precinct will be easily accessible with walkway connections to the coastal town's CBD.

It will serve as a hot spot for people to relax and enjoy the views of Keppel Bay and islands.

Stages three to five of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation is a $53 million project jointly funded by the federal and state governments, and Livingstone Shire Council.

Topics:  car parking livingstone shire council yeppoon lagoon precinct

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Gold-medal winning teen comes home with unwanted souvenir

Gold-medal winning teen comes home with unwanted souvenir

Sixteen-year-old facing extensive rehab but injury hasn't dampened his spirits

LETTER: Christmas present 2000 years ago

NATIVITY SCENE: Al Byrnand says we've forgotten where Christmas began.

Al Byrnand says we have lost sight of where Christmas began.

Jealousy drives man to assault ex-partner

He punched her in the face in the second incident because she told him she had slept with another male recently.

The man grabbed the woman around the neck with one arm

It's going to be a 'Betta' Christmas for Rocky businesses

BETTA CHRISTMAS: Gary Thomasson from Betta Electrical North Rockhampton. His son, store manager Chris Thomasson, says there's been an increase in business leading up to Christmas.

Plenty of people are still out and about buying presents

Local Partners