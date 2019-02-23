Livingstone councillors unite to end the landlord tax

SEEKING CHANGE: Livingstone Shire Councillor Glenda Mather, (second left), pictured with Cr Adam Belot, Cr Jan Kelly, Cr Pat Eastwood, and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, is pushing hard for a vote on Monday to overturn LSC's "landlord tax” which is hitting investors in the hip pocket and raising privacy concerns

SEEKING CHANGE: Livingstone Shire Councillor Glenda Mather, (second left), pictured with Cr Adam Belot, Cr Jan Kelly, Cr Pat Eastwood, and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, is pushing hard for a vote on Monday to overturn LSC's "landlord tax” which is hitting investors in the hip pocket and raising privacy concerns

VOCAL opponent of Livingstone Shire Council's "landlord tax”, Councillor Glenda Mather believes she has the numbers to topple the budget measure.

Known commonly as the "landlord tax”, but referred to as a non-principal-place of-residence rating (NPPR), the revenue raising measure originated in Mackay before being picked up by councils throughout Queensland, with Livingstone Shire Council adopting it in their budget last year.

This was despite opposition from Councillors Glenda Mather, Adam Belot and Pat Eastwood, forcing mayor Bill Ludwig to use his casting vote to get the budget over the line.

Aimed at creating a more equitable distribution of rates to reduce the burden of rates on general residential properties and create financial sustainability, the budget measure affects 27 per cent, or more than 4,800 properties in the Shire.

According to Livingstone Shire Council, the average rate rise for non-owner occupied properties was 2.1% above the increase in the average general residential rate per cent, equating to an increase of $0.46 - $0.58 per week above the increase that residential properties were rated.

This generated an additional $150,000 for the 2018-19 financial year.

Cr Mather described the NPPR which charged a higher general rate to those property-owners who do not live in their second house, as wrong, unfair, and immoral.

She said there was a majority of four councillors (Mather, Belot,Wyatt and Eastwood) who were determined to axe the rating category.

"Some property-owners live elsewhere and have a property in our shire, and only come for holidays or weekends,” Cr Mather said.

"Why should these people pay more for a house which may only be occupied from time to time?”

Given that Council wasn't offering any additional services for the extra charge, she said they shouldn't be punished by increasing their rates just because they had a second home.

Cr Mather said property-owners who chose to rent a second property were providing housing for a family who couldn't afford to purchase and were filling a rental gap for those less fortunate.

"Councils are always looking for ways to increase their income, and this relatively new legislation allows them to have this unfair tax. It's simply a money-grabbing opportunity, and should be rejected outright,” she said.

"The Mayor Bill Ludwig vowed he would "never have it under his administration" when we were amalgamated, but here we are down the track, and it's there. So much for promises.”

Cr Ludwig the 2.2 per cent increase worked out to be quite small compared to other councils like Rockhampton's 15 per cent and Sunshine Coast's 100 per cent.

"I've fielded 15 written complaints and fielded about 10 phone calls and when I've told them it's an extra $19 to $27 per year, they weren't really bothered,” he said.

The mayor said he developed his budgets in consultation with councillors and if the majority of the councillors voted on Monday remove it, he would be guided by their decision.